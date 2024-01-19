ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Georgia says it expects apologies from the presidents of Ukraine and Moldova over allegations of torture of Saakashvili

Georgia says it expects apologies from the presidents of Ukraine and Moldova over allegations of torture of Saakashvili

Kyiv  •  UNN

Georgia demands an apology from the presidents of Ukraine and Moldova for criticizing the treatment of imprisoned former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili.

Georgia is waiting for an apology from the presidents of Ukraine and Moldova, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Maia Sandu, who criticized the country's authorities for the improper treatment of imprisoned former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili. The spokesman for the Georgian parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, said this on the air of the "Topical Issue" program on Channel One, UNN reports.

Papuashvili believes that the statements of the leaders of Ukraine and Moldova refute the report of the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture of the Council of Europe, which assesses the conditions of Saakashvili's detention in the Tbilisi clinic Vivamed.

"We found out that President Zelensky was lying when he accused Georgia of torturing Saakashvili, we found out that President Sandu was lying when she accused Georgia of torturing Saakashvili. We learned that MEPs who accused Georgia of torturing Saakashvili were also lying. Today we have learned that many Western politicians have disgraced themselves in front of Georgia and the Georgian people by falsely accusing Georgia of torturing Saakashvili. We have learned about this and therefore we expect these people to apologize, but sometimes it is less expected," Papuashvili said.

Georgia's ruling party again talks about transferring Saakashvili to prison21.12.23, 19:25 • 38014 views

The speaker of the Georgian parliament claims that Saakashvili, who is in prison, "spent millions on lobbyists" - he ordered articles and TV reports, paid for political statements. Moreover, according to him, "American lobbyists" drafted and pushed several resolutions in support of the third president of Georgia to the European Parliament.

"I think we should think about what was the driving force behind Saakashvili, who was hiding in different countries when he was tried and convicted, and then sneaked into the country to cause unrest here and pit Georgians against each other on election day," Papuashvili said.

According to the report, the delegation of the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture "did not hear any allegations of ill-treatment" of prisoners-patients by the staff of the Vivamed clinic. The report also emphasizes that patients in custody "have access to a wide range of medical services" and their material conditions are "generally adequate," according to Georgia News.

However, the committee pointed out the lack of professional independence of medical staff working with prisoners.

With regard to Mikheil Saakashvili, the delegation believed that the situation he was in was "depressing and humiliating, and not conducive to improving his health.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World

Contact us about advertising