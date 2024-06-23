$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

General staff: there were 116 clashes at the front. The enemy concentrated its efforts on the Pokrovsky and Kurakhovsky directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52137 views

According to the General Staff, 116 military clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day. Today, the enemy has particularly focused its efforts on the Pokrovsky and Kurakhovsky directions.

General staff: there were 116 clashes at the front. The enemy concentrated its efforts on the Pokrovsky and Kurakhovsky directions

Since the beginning of the day, 116 military clashes have occurred at the front. Today, the enemy concentrated its efforts on the Pokrovsky and Kurakhovsky directions. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Since the beginning of the day, there have been 116 military clashes, the enemy has launched two missile strikes with four missiles, 47 airstrikes (used 70 Kabivs) and 444 attacks with kamikaze drones, and carried out 3,227 attacks on the positions of our troops

- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation on directions

On Kharkiv: the Ukrainian armed forces repelled 5 enemy attacks in the area of Volchansk. Here, the invaders lost 99 servicemen killed and wounded and 14 units of military equipment, in particular, an armored combat vehicle, six vehicles were destroyed and three artillery systems were damaged.

On Kupyansky: The Defenders repelled 9 attacks of the invaders. However, 2 more military clashes continue in the areas of Peschany and Stelmakhovka.

On Limanskoye: 9 attempts of the invaders to advance in the directions of Kopanok, Makeyevka and in the Serebryansky Forest were recorded. The Ukrainian Armed Forces also repelled 4 attacks. The situation is under the control of Ukrainian soldiers.

On Seversky: the invaders failed in their attempts to storm our positions near Razdolovka and Vyalka.

On Toretsk: the defense forces repelled 7 terrorist attacks.

0n Pokrovsky, the enemy made 46 attempts to oust the Ukrainian defenders from their positions during this time. More than half of the attacks were carried out by the enemy from the Ocheretyanoye area. The situation is tense. However, fighting continues for the village of Novoaleksandrovka.

There were 4 military clashes on Vremovsky. Enemy assaults were stopped in the Urozhayny and Staromayorsky districts.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy tried 19 times to oust the Ukrainian defenders from their positions - General Staff23.06.24, 12:41 • 84880 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
