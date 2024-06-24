$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

General Staff: the hottest is in the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy has become more active in Limansky

Kyiv • UNN

Since the beginning of the day, 114 battles have taken place at the front, the hottest – in the Pokrovsky direction, where the enemy made 35 attempts to put pressure, and also became more active in the Limansky direction with 18 attacks.

General Staff: the hottest is in the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy has become more active in Limansky

Since the beginning of the day, 114 battles have already taken place at the front, the hottest - in the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy has become more active in the Limansky directions, where the number of attacks has almost doubled today, the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine reported in a summary for 16 hours on June 24, writes UNN.

Details

"Since the beginning of the day, 114 military clashes have taken place on the front of the Russian-Ukrainian war. Our defenders stop the enemy, hold the lines and destroy the plans of the Russian aggressor. Basically, the invaders continue to put pressure on Pokrovsky and have become more active in the Luhansk directions," the General Staff said.

As indicated, the situation in the following areas is as follows::

In the Kupyansky direction, there are now 4 attempts by the invaders to advance, fighting is taking place near Peschany and Stelmakhovka.

In the Limansky direction, the number of attacks has almost doubled today – up to 18, six of which are still ongoing. Assault operations are currently taking place in the areas of Grekovka, Kopanok, Nevsky, Serebryansky Forestry, Ternov and Sinkovka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the total number of attempts by the invaders to advance is now equal to six, active fighting is taking place in the area of Ivanovo.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy is attacking in the southern area. This is the seventh assault action on the direction today.

In the Pokrovsky Direction, 13 clashes are currently continuing in the areas of Sokol, Novoselovka Pervaya, Novoaleksandrovka, Yevgenyevka, Alexandropol and Vozdvizhenka. Today, the enemy has already tried to put pressure on this direction 35 times. The direction remains the hottest.

In the Vremovsky direction, the enemy tried to attack three times. Assault operations were repulsed. The enemy bombed Kabami in the area of Solodky and Velikaya Novoselovka.

In the Orekhovsky direction, there are battles in the area of Malaya Tokmachka.

In the Pridneprovsky direction, the invaders attack the market area for the fourth time during the day.

Finally, the situation has reportedly not changed significantly.

"Our troops are controlling the situation and depleting the aggressor's forces along the entire line of contact," the General Staff said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
