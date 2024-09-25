General Staff on the situation in the frontline: the number of combat engagements increased to 88, the hottest spot is in the Pokrovsk sector

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire front line has increased to 88. Russian troops continue to use aviation, in particular, combat aircraft, and attack the positions of Ukrainian defenders, especially actively in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 16:00 on September 25, reports UNN.

Defense forces hold the lines at the front and take all necessary measures to prevent a breakthrough.

Three combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv sector today. Ukrainian troops repelled a Russian attack near Vovchansk. Two firefights near Tykhyne are still ongoing.

Three assault actions of the invaders were repelled by our troops near Lozova and Kruhlyakivka in the Kupyansk sector . There is a battle near Syinkivka.

In the Liman sector, the enemy is attacking in the areas of Hrekivka, Novosadove and Bilohorivka. In total, there have been seven combat engagements in this sector since the beginning of the day, three of which are still ongoing.

The occupants are actively using aviation in the Siversk sector. Siversk was hit by UAVs, and Fedorivka was also hit by unguided aerial missiles.

Fighting continues in the areas of Hryhorivka, Chasovyi Yar and Klishchiyivka in the Kramatorsk sector , where the enemy is trying to push Ukrainian defenders back.

In Toretsk sector , the enemy attacked Ukrainian troops' positions six times with the support of attack and bomber aircraft. Currently, fighting continues near Shcherbynivka and Nelipivka.

The situation is the hottest in the Pokrovske sector . Fierce fighting is taking place in the areas of Novotoretsk, Lysivka, Novohrodivka, Selidove and Kostiantynivka. So far, the enemy has made 33 attempts to storm Ukrainian positions.

In the Kurakhove sector, seven firefights continue in the areas of Tsukuryno, Hirnyk and Heorhiivka. Eleven enemy attacks have already been repelled by our defenders.

Russian subversive reconnaissance groups try to break through to Vuhledar, no enemy on outskirts of the city - RMA

In the Vremivsk sector, four enemy assaults near Vuhledar and Vodiane were repelled, and four enemy attacks are ongoing.

In the Orikhivsk sector , three unsuccessful enemy attacks were repelled by our troops. The invaders are actively using aviation in the areas of Novoandriivka and Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovsky sector , the occupier conducted air strikes on Kherson and Burgunka, using aerial bombs and unguided aerial missiles.

As of 4 p.m., the enemy launched ten air strikes on the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, using 20 combat aircraft.

