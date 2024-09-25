ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 71112 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103961 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167758 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138237 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143372 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139135 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182538 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112081 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173054 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104750 views

General Staff on the situation in the frontline: the number of combat engagements increased to 88, the hottest spot is in the Pokrovsk sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14941 views

Over the last day, 88 combat engagements took place along the frontline. The most intense fighting took place in the Pokrovske sector, where the enemy made 33 assault attempts. The Russians are actively using aviation, in particular, UAVs.

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire front line has increased to 88. Russian troops continue to use aviation, in particular, combat aircraft, and attack the positions of Ukrainian defenders, especially actively in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 16:00 on September 25, reports UNN

Defense forces hold the lines  at the front and take all necessary measures to prevent a breakthrough.

Three combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv sector today. Ukrainian troops repelled a Russian attack near Vovchansk. Two firefights near Tykhyne are still ongoing.

Three assault actions of the invaders were repelled by our troops near Lozova and Kruhlyakivka in the Kupyansk sector . There is a battle near Syinkivka.

In the Liman sector, the enemy is attacking in the areas of Hrekivka, Novosadove and Bilohorivka. In total, there have been seven combat engagements in this sector since the beginning of the day, three of which are still ongoing.

The occupants are actively using aviation in the Siversk sector. Siversk was hit by UAVs, and Fedorivka was also hit by unguided aerial missiles.

Fighting continues in the areas of Hryhorivka, Chasovyi Yar and Klishchiyivka in the Kramatorsk sector , where the enemy is trying to push Ukrainian defenders back.

In Toretsk sector , the enemy attacked Ukrainian troops' positions six times with the support of attack and bomber aircraft. Currently, fighting continues near Shcherbynivka and Nelipivka.

The situation is the hottest in the Pokrovske sector . Fierce fighting is taking place in the areas of Novotoretsk, Lysivka, Novohrodivka, Selidove and Kostiantynivka. So far, the enemy has made 33 attempts to storm Ukrainian positions.

In the Kurakhove sector, seven firefights continue in the areas of Tsukuryno, Hirnyk and Heorhiivka. Eleven enemy attacks have already been repelled by our defenders.

Russian subversive reconnaissance groups try to break through to Vuhledar, no enemy on outskirts of the city - RMA25.09.24, 14:51 • 13349 views

In the Vremivsk sector, four enemy assaults near Vuhledar and Vodiane were repelled, and four enemy attacks are ongoing.

In the Orikhivsk sector , three unsuccessful enemy attacks were repelled by our troops. The invaders are actively using aviation in the areas of Novoandriivka and Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovsky sector , the occupier conducted air strikes on Kherson and Burgunka, using aerial bombs and unguided aerial missiles.

As of 4 p.m., the enemy launched ten air strikes on the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, using 20 combat aircraft.

Plus 1250 occupants and 15 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses25.09.24, 08:04 • 14607 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

Contact us about advertising