General Staff on the situation in the frontline: about 100 combat engagements were registered, the hottest spot is in the Pokrovsk sector

The number of combat engagements along the entire frontline increased to 98. According to the General Staff's report as of 16:00, the situation is the hottest in the Pokrovsk sector, where the enemy made 23 attempts to storm Ukrainian positions, UNN reports.

"Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire frontline has increased to 98. The occupants continue to use aviation, in particular UAVs, and carry out attacks in all directions, especially in Pokrovske. The defense forces are holding their lines and taking all necessary measures to prevent a breakthrough," the report says.

The General Staff added that the occupier does not stop using artillery and aviation on the territory of the northern regions of Ukraine. The areas of Bratenytsia, Druzhba, Bobylivka, Dmytrivka, Progress, Studenok, Ponomarenky and Khrinivka were affected by enemy shelling. Vodolaha, Bilopillia, Mykytivka and Bondarivshchyna came under enemy air strikes. So far, five air strikes involving 16 UAVs have been reported. Moreover, the enemy aviation does not stop bombing its territory, having carried out 11 air strikes today, dropping 16 bombs on the Kursk region.

Two combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv sector today. Ukrainian troops prevented a Russian attack near Vovchansk. Another enemy assault is being repelled in the same location.

In the Kupyansk sector, our troops repelled nine enemy attacks near Sinkivka, Kolisnykivka and Lozova. Five more attacks are ongoing near Myasozharivka, Kolisnykivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Lozova.

In the Liman sector, the enemy's attack near Makiivka continues. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian Armed Forces units have repelled 12 aggressor attacks in this sector near Tverdokhlibove, Cherneshchyna, Druzhelyubivka, Nevske, Torske and in Serebryany Forest.

In the Northern sector, the occupants failed in three attempts to storm our positions near Verkhnekamianske and Vyymka. Currently, two firefights are still ongoing.

In the area of Klishchiyivka, Andriyivka and Chasovyi Yar in the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy, supported by aviation, is trying to advance on the positions of Ukrainian defenders, four attacks were repelled.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian troops' positions nine times with the support of attack aircraft. Currently, fighting continues near Toretsk and Sukhoi Balka.

The situation is the hottest in the Pokrovske sector. Fierce fighting is taking place in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Karlivka, Marynivka and Mykhailivka. So far, the enemy has made 23 attempts to storm Ukrainian positions.

In the Kurakhove sector, six firefights continue in the area of Krasnohorivka. Eleven enemy attacks were repelled near Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka.

In the Vremivsk sector, two enemy assaults towards Kostiantynivka were repelled. At the same time, the enemy continues to try to break through our defense in the direction of Vuhledar and Vodyane, where six enemy attacks are currently underway.

In the Orikhivsk sector, three unsuccessful enemy attacks were repelled by our defenders near Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne.

No active hostilities have been registered in the Prydniprovskyi sector.

