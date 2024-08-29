General Staff on the situation in the frontline: about 100 combat engagements were registered, the hottest spot is in the Pokrovsk sector

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
General Staff on the situation in the frontline: about 100 combat engagements were registered, the hottest spot is in the Pokrovsk sector

General Staff on the situation in the frontline: about 100 combat engagements were registered, the hottest spot is in the Pokrovsk sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18703 views

Over the last day, 98 combat engagements took place along the frontline. The most active fighting was in the Pokrovsk sector, where the enemy made 23 attempts to storm Ukrainian positions.

The number of combat engagements along the entire frontline increased to 98. According to the General Staff's report as of 16:00,  the situation is the hottest in the Pokrovsk sector, where the enemy made 23 attempts to storm Ukrainian positions, UNN reports.

"Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire frontline has increased to 98. The occupants continue to use aviation, in particular UAVs, and carry out attacks in all directions, especially in Pokrovske. The defense forces are holding their lines and taking all necessary measures to prevent a breakthrough," the report says.

The General Staff added that the occupier does not stop using artillery and aviation on the territory of the northern regions of Ukraine. The areas of Bratenytsia, Druzhba, Bobylivka, Dmytrivka, Progress, Studenok, Ponomarenky and Khrinivka were affected by enemy shelling. Vodolaha, Bilopillia, Mykytivka and Bondarivshchyna came under enemy air strikes. So far, five air strikes involving 16 UAVs have been reported. Moreover, the enemy aviation does not stop bombing its territory, having carried out 11 air strikes today, dropping 16 bombs on the Kursk region.

Two combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv sector today. Ukrainian troops prevented a Russian attack near Vovchansk. Another enemy assault is being repelled in the same location.

In the Kupyansk sector, our troops repelled nine enemy attacks near Sinkivka, Kolisnykivka and Lozova. Five more attacks are ongoing near Myasozharivka, Kolisnykivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Lozova.

In the Liman sector, the enemy's attack near Makiivka continues. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian Armed Forces units have repelled 12 aggressor attacks in this sector near Tverdokhlibove, Cherneshchyna, Druzhelyubivka, Nevske, Torske and in Serebryany Forest.

In the Northern sector, the occupants failed in three attempts to storm our positions near Verkhnekamianske and Vyymka. Currently, two firefights are still ongoing.

In the area of Klishchiyivka, Andriyivka and Chasovyi Yar in the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy, supported by aviation, is trying to advance on the positions of Ukrainian defenders, four attacks were repelled.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian troops' positions nine times with the support of attack aircraft. Currently, fighting continues near Toretsk and Sukhoi Balka.

The situation is the hottest in the Pokrovske sector. Fierce fighting is taking place in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Karlivka, Marynivka and Mykhailivka. So far, the enemy has made 23 attempts to storm Ukrainian positions.

In the Kurakhove sector, six firefights continue in the area of Krasnohorivka. Eleven enemy attacks were repelled near Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka.

In the Vremivsk sector, two enemy assaults towards Kostiantynivka were repelled. At the same time, the enemy continues to try to break through our defense in the direction of Vuhledar and Vodyane, where six enemy attacks are currently underway. 

In the Orikhivsk sector, three unsuccessful enemy attacks were repelled by our defenders near Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne.

No active hostilities have been registered in the Prydniprovskyi sector.

General Staff updates data: occupants lost 1,090 troops and 5 tanks overnight
28.08.24, 07:50

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War

