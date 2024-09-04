General Staff: most intense fighting continues in Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121741 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 125030 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 204191 views

Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156677 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154548 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143666 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 201203 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112508 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189575 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105155 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

March 1, 01:45 AM • 59865 views
General Staff: most intense fighting continues in Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

General Staff: most intense fighting continues in Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26882 views

Over the last day, 164 combat engagements took place, the most intense in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy tried to break through the defense 49 times, and Ukrainian troops killed over 200 occupants.

There were 164 combat engagements on the frontline over the past day, the most intense fighting continues in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, the enemy is also active in the Kupyanske, Lyman and Toretsk directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports as of 23:00 on Wednesday, UNN reports

Details

Thus, in the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy tried to penetrate the Ukrainian defense 49 times. Since the beginning of the day, the occupants in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Zelenyi Pole, Novohrodivka, Hrodivka, Selydove, Mykolaivka and Myroliubivka have been fiercely repelled by Ukrainian defenders 47 times. Two attacks are ongoing.

“The enemy is suffering significant losses - according to preliminary information, today our troops neutralized more than 200 occupants in this area, 98 of them were killed irretrievably. Four occupants' vehicles and one artillery system were destroyed, and many more were damaged,” the report says.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions 46 times. The enemy was most active in the area of Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Krasnohorivka, where Ukrainian troops repelled 42 attacks, four combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attacked once near Vovchansk. The combat engagement continues.

“According to preliminary estimates, the aggressor's losses so far amount to 57 killed and wounded, our soldiers destroyed two vehicles and 32 UAVs, in addition, four artillery systems and two vehicles were damaged,” the statement said.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy tried to advance 15 times during the day near Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Lozove, Berestove and Myasozharivka. Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 14 enemy attacks. The battle continues in the area of Lozova.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked 11 times in the areas of Druzhelyubivka, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Novosadove, Nevske and Torske. Five combat engagements are still ongoing, the rest were stopped by Ukrainian troops.

In the Siverskyi sector, the enemy tried unsuccessfully to break through the Ukrainian defense twice during the day in the areas of Verkhnekamianske and Ivano-Daryivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, enemy activity resulted in four combat engagements. Two attacks near Chasovyi Yar and Kalynivka were stifled. Two combat engagements are ongoing. The invaders are suffering losses.

In the Toretsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 12 enemy attacks near Nelipivka, Toretsk and New York. Eight attacks were repelled, and fighting continues in four locations. The situation is under control.

In the Vremivsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled three enemy attacks, near Kostiantynivka and Vodiane two attacks were stopped and another is ongoing.

The occupants unsuccessfully stormed Ukrainian positions in the Orikhiv sector near Rabotyne and Novoandriivka twice.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy continues to try to drive Ukrainian units from their positions. The aggressor made five unsuccessful attempts to storm the positions of Ukrainian troops during the day.

General Staff: 193 combat engagements, situation in Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors remains tense03.09.24, 23:56 • 31932 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar

