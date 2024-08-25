General Staff: 160 combat engagements recorded over the past day

Over the last day, 160 combat engagements were registered. The situation was the most tense in the Pokrovsk sector. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched five attacks with 15 missiles and 95 air strikes at the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropping 127 UAVs. In addition, it made over 4,800 attacks, including 143 from multiple launch rocket systems.

Yesterday, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces conducted 14 strikes on the areas where enemy personnel and weapons were concentrated. In addition, a control center, four artillery systems, two radars, two remote mining systems and an ammunition depot were hit.

In the Kharkiv sector, three battles took place near Hlyboke and Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attacked 14 times. Defense forces repelled assaults near Novoselivka, Stelmakhivka, Synkivka and Hlushkivka.

In the Liman sector, there were also 14 firefights near Druzhelyubivka, Makiivka, Novosadove, Nevske and Dibrova.

Nine combat engagements took place in the Siverskiy sector. Ukrainian troops repelled Russian assault operations near Verkhnekamianske, Bilohorivka, Vyymka and Spirne.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russians attacked 19 times near Stupochky, Chasovyi Yar, Kalynivka, Hryhorivka, and Predtechyno.

In the Toretsk sector, 14 engagements took place near Nelipivka, Toretsk, New York and Diliyivka.

In the Pokrovske sector, our defenders repelled 58 enemy assaults, in particular in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Kalynove, Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Hrodivka, Ptyche, and Novohrodivka. The highest concentration of attacks was near Novohrodivka and Kalynove.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped 18 enemy attacks near Karlivka, Heorhiivka, Mykhailivka, Krasnohorivka and Kostiantynivka.

On the Vremivsk direction, Russian invaders attacked eight times towards Vodyane, Vuhledar and Katerynivka. They were unsuccessful.

In the Orikhivsk sector, three firefights took place near Novoandriivka and Shcherbaky.

On the Hulyaypillia and Prydniprovia directions, the situation is unchanged.

