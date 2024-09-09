General Staff: 147 combat engagements in the frontline, high intensity of hostilities remains in the Pokrovsk sector

There were 147 combat engagements in the frontline. High intensity of hostilities remains in the Pokrovsk sector. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to the information, the invaders launched two missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine, using two missiles, 71 air strikes (91 drones were dropped), and 593 kamikaze drones were also used.

Description of the situation on the routes

In the Kharkiv sector: terrorists attacked once in the area of Vovchansk. Kharkiv came under bombing, and the occupiers hit Bilokrynyk with NARs from Ka-52 helicopters.

In Kupianske: the aggressor carried out 9 attacks in the areas of Petropavlivka, Synkivka, Stelmakhivka, Lozova and Hlushkivka. However, 2 firefights are still ongoing.

In the Limansk sector: the invaders attacked 13 times in the areas of Cherneshchyna, Makiivka, Novosadove, Nevske, Dibrova, Hryhorivka, Yampolivka and Torske. Fighting continues near Nevske and Novosadove.

In the Siverske sector: the enemy launched 11 attacks in the areas of Verkhnekamianske, Spirne and Zvanivka. Fighting continues in the sector.

In Kramatorsk: occupants carried out 2 assault actions in the area of Bila Hora.

In Toretsk: aggressors attacked 6 times near Toretsk and Nelipivka.

In Pokrovske: the number of hostilities increased to 33. The enemy fired near Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Novotroitske, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Selidove and Mykhailivka. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have repelled all attacks so far.

In Kurakhivske: 46 firefights took place. The aggressor tried to advance most of all in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Heorhiivka.

In Vremivske: terrorists attacked 9 times in the areas of Vuhledar, Zolota Niva and Shakhtarske. Defenders stopped 7 attacks, 2 more battles continue near Vuhledar.

In Orikhivske: The enemy conducted 3 attacks - 2 were repelled near Mala Tokmachka and one continues in the area of Mali Shcherbaky.

In Prydniprovske: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 9 attempts of the occupants to take the positions of the soldiers.

