General Staff: 147 combat engagements in the frontline, high intensity of hostilities remains in the Pokrovsk sector

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117166 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119577 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194864 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151677 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151822 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142513 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196544 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112377 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185468 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105050 views

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 86014 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 82190 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 58047 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 65179 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 41651 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 194853 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196538 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185460 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212315 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200523 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149002 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148314 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152455 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143421 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159853 views
General Staff: 147 combat engagements in the frontline, high intensity of hostilities remains in the Pokrovsk sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20240 views

There were 147 combat engagements in the frontline, with high intensity of hostilities recorded in the Pokrovsk sector.

There were 147 combat engagements in the frontline. High intensity of hostilities remains in the Pokrovsk sector. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to the information, the invaders launched two missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine, using two missiles,  71 air strikes (91 drones were dropped), and 593 kamikaze drones were also used.

Description of the situation on the routes

In the Kharkiv sector: terrorists attacked once in the area of Vovchansk. Kharkiv came under bombing, and the occupiers hit Bilokrynyk with NARs from Ka-52 helicopters.

In Kupianske: the aggressor carried out 9 attacks in the areas of Petropavlivka, Synkivka, Stelmakhivka, Lozova and Hlushkivka. However, 2 firefights are still ongoing.

In the Limansk sector: the invaders attacked 13 times in the areas of Cherneshchyna, Makiivka, Novosadove, Nevske, Dibrova, Hryhorivka, Yampolivka and Torske. Fighting continues near Nevske and Novosadove.

In the Siverske sector: the enemy launched 11 attacks in the areas of Verkhnekamianske, Spirne and Zvanivka. Fighting continues in the sector.

In Kramatorsk: occupants carried out 2 assault actions in the area of Bila Hora.

In Toretsk: aggressors attacked 6 times near Toretsk and Nelipivka.

In Pokrovske: the number of hostilities increased to 33. The enemy fired near Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Novotroitske, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Selidove and Mykhailivka. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have repelled all attacks so far.

In Kurakhivske: 46 firefights took place. The aggressor tried to advance most of all in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Heorhiivka.

In Vremivske: terrorists attacked 9 times in the areas of Vuhledar, Zolota Niva and Shakhtarske. Defenders stopped 7 attacks, 2 more battles continue near Vuhledar.

In Orikhivske: The enemy conducted 3 attacks - 2 were repelled near Mala Tokmachka and one continues in the area of Mali Shcherbaky.

In Prydniprovske: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 9 attempts of the occupants to take the positions of the soldiers.

General Staff: 148 combat engagements took place in the frontline, difficult situation in the Pokrovsk sector

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War

