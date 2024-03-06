$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 12973 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 37922 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 33947 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 191739 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 176148 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 171782 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 218378 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248600 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154407 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371476 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
33%
Galushchenko discussed cooperation in energy sector with the Head of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber

Kyiv • UNN

 • 85235 views

Ukraine will not conduct any negotiations with russia on the continuation of russian gas transit, as the EU countries have diversified their gas supplies and are not interested in continuing the transit of russian gas through Ukraine.

Galushchenko discussed cooperation in energy sector with the Head of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber

Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko discussed cooperation with Secretary General of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber Karlheinz Kopf. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Energy, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the meeting was held in Vienna, where the delegation of the Ministry of Energy is attending a meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors.

The head of the Energy Ministry emphasized Ukraine's position on the transit of russian gas through Ukraine to European countries after the expiration of the current contract.

Ukraine will not negotiate with the russians. Over the past two years, EU countries have managed to significantly diversify their supplies under the EC's RepowerEU initiative. We share the EU's position that the European Union is not interested in Ukraine's continuing transit of russian gas

- the head of the Ministry of Energy emphasized. 

Mr. Galushchenko also noted that Ukraine has conducted a stress test of its gas transportation system and underground gas storage facilities, which proved that they can operate stably and reliably even with zero gas transit.

According to a Ukrainian official, this winter, European traders stored about 3 billion cubic meters of gas in Ukrainian underground storage facilities.

At the same time, Ukraine is ready to offer its international partners up to 15 billion cubic meters of its storage facilities for use. In addition, Ukrainian gas capacities can be used, in particular, within the Vertical Corridor or other alternative routes to russia.

Karlheinz Kopf, for his part, noted that discussions on russian gas supplies are ongoing in Austria. According to him, the Austrian side is studying the possibility of sending a trade mission to Ukraine in the coming months. 

The parties also discussed deepening cooperation in renewable energy and the development of distributed generation. Herman Galushchenko emphasized that russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy sector have caused significant damage to the infrastructure, but Ukraine is working to decentralize generation, which will strengthen the resilience of the energy system. Therefore, cooperation with Austrian partners is of interest to the Ukrainian side

- the Ministry of Energy summarized.

Recall

Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said that deepening cooperation with American partners in the nuclear industry could help remove russia from global nuclear markets.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyPolitics
