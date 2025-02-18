FUIB's investments in sustainable development in 2024 reached UAH 341 million

For three years in a row, in the context of a full-scale war, FUIB has been implementing social projects to support the state, its citizens and the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine. FUIB's total investments in bringing victory closer in the form of various social initiatives and direct assistance to the units of the defenders in hot spots during this period amounted to more than UAH 829 million. In 2024, social investments amounted to more than UAH 341 million, an increase of more than UAH 100 million (+31%) year-on-year.

A separate area of FUIB's social activity is assistance to the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine. Since 2022, in cooperation with charitable foundations, public organizations and through direct purchases of more than UAH 313 million, the bank has transferred thousands of units of equipment for communication and power supply, surveillance and control, tactical clothing and equipment, vehicles and reconnaissance aircraft, electronic warfare equipment and equipment for demining to various military units. In 2024, FUIB provided the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the necessary equipment for UAH 146 million.

At the beginning of the war, the bank launched the social initiative “We are of the same blood”. In cooperation with well-known Ukrainian artists and designers, FUIB creates charity merchandise, the proceeds from which are used to deliver blood components to hot spots, purchase tactical medicine for defenders, equipment and medicines for emergency paramedics. As of today, We Are of One Blood has 45 partners, over UAH 10 million raised, over 6.7 thousand units of tacméd procured, 92 blood deliveries made, over 3.6 thousand donors involved. This is a total of more than 160 thousand lives saved.

Since 2024, FUIB's team has added another area of support for the wounded - tailoring adaptive clothing for them. Adaptive clothing is the right to quality clothing, protection, comfort, and a sense of dignity. So far, the bank and its partners have already sewn and delivered 2368 units of adaptive clothing to evacuation trains and hospitals.

On the Independence Day of Ukraine in August 2024, FUIB announced the National Blood Donation “Independence is in our blood”. During 10 days of donations, 2 days each in 5 cities (Kyiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Lviv), 465 Ukrainians became donors, which means 1395 potentially saved lives.

The bank financially supported the implementation of the Frontline Studio cultural and educational project with the Cultural Landing NGO to record and promote songs created or performed by military personnel who were direct participants in the war.

FUIB has a running club PUMBRUN to support our mobilized colleagues - we collect training donations. FUIB employees donate blood for the wounded every quarter at open donations together with the bank's CEO

Serhiy Chernenko, FUIB's Chairman of the Board: “This year, we started implementing the principle of “living towards each other” in our culture to promote equality of different Ukrainians and high-quality integration of war veterans. FUIB's team is developing a large project to build an inclusive business so that every employee, client, and partner feels dignity and has equal opportunities for cooperation and service in all available channels of the bank. The bank already has 96% of its branches physically accessible to people with disabilities, and the bank is working to develop an inclusive internal space. More than 2000 employees have been trained in communication when serving people with various types of disabilities in branches. The bank has launched a partnership platform called “Living to Meet the Challenge” aimed at the quality integration of female and male veterans into civilian life. Our partners include Superhumans, Veteran Hub, InvictusGames, Uklon, Heart of Azovstal, and TSUM Kyiv. This platform is an example of the unity of the military and civilians to build a country of equal opportunities.”

The platform “Live to Meet the Day” consists of several projects. Currently, 3,200 participants have been trained in financial literacy in the Financial Restart chatbot . The Inclusive Financial Hub , a space that hosts educational events for veterans and their families on financial and economic issues, has been visited by 2577 participants offline and online. The unbreakable stories of veterans who were able to return to full life after being wounded thanks to those who were by their side - a photo project by Konstantin Liberov - were shared with 2.5 million Ukrainians. Together with TSUM Kyiv, Superhumans and Invictus Games, we created a manifesto for equality of the different - a special installation that symbolizes the power of unity. We showed half a million Ukrainians that diversity is our strength, and unity is the path to equality.

We launched an educational and grant program for veteran business development, to which 297 applications were submitted. The 30 selected teams received business training from KSE Business School professors. At the end of December, the teams presented their business plans. The expert jury selected 15 winners who received funding from UAH 500 thousand to UAH 1 million. Mentors and experts of the program continue to advise the teams for 3 months, helping them to launch their business efficiently.

In addition, FUIB became the title partner of the preparation and participation of the Ukrainian team of 35 servicemen and war veterans who were injured or wounded in the combat zone in the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 (Invictus Games).

FUIB does not stop investing in education in times of war: in 2024, it provided scholarship support to 10 KSE students with exceptional abilities and high academic achievements, as well as financial assistance for development activities to 15 students of technical specialties and 3 graduate students of KAI.

We are bringing victory closer and strengthening the country together.