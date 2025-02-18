FUIB's investments in sustainable development in 2024 reached UAH 341 million

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 31624 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 31624 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 53490 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 53490 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 100553 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 100553 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 59062 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 59062 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 113448 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 113448 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100208 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112538 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116640 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116640 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 150877 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115137 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115137 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 58224 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 107593 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28
05:35 AM • 70877 views

05:35 AM • 70877 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures
05:48 AM • 34364 views

05:48 AM • 34364 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 60089 views

09:03 AM • 60089 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 100553 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 113448 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 150877 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 141703 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 141703 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 174138 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 26643 views

09:59 AM • 26643 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 60105 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133375 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135261 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163634 views
FUIB's investments in sustainable development in 2024 reached UAH 341 million

FUIB's investments in sustainable development in 2024 reached UAH 341 million

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37326 views

FUIB allocated UAH 341 million for social projects in 2024. UAH 146 million was spent to support the Armed Forces, the rest - to help the wounded, education and inclusive projects.

For three years in a row, in the context of a full-scale war, FUIB has been implementing social projects to support the state, its citizens and the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine. FUIB's total investments in bringing victory closer in the form of various social initiatives and direct assistance to the units of the defenders in hot spots during this period amounted to more than UAH 829 million. In 2024, social investments amounted to more than UAH 341 million, an increase of more than UAH 100 million (+31%) year-on-year.

A separate area of FUIB's social activity is assistance to the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine. Since 2022, in cooperation with charitable foundations, public organizations and through direct purchases of more than UAH 313 million, the bank has transferred thousands of units of equipment for communication and power supply, surveillance and control, tactical clothing and equipment, vehicles and reconnaissance aircraft, electronic warfare equipment and equipment for demining to various military units. In 2024, FUIB provided the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the necessary equipment for UAH 146 million.

At the beginning of the war, the bank launched the social initiative “We are of the same blood”. In cooperation with well-known Ukrainian artists and designers, FUIB creates charity merchandise, the proceeds from which are used to deliver blood components to hot spots, purchase tactical medicine for defenders, equipment and medicines for emergency paramedics. As of today, We Are of One Blood has 45 partners, over UAH 10 million raised, over 6.7 thousand units of tacméd procured, 92 blood deliveries made, over 3.6 thousand donors involved. This is a total of more than 160 thousand lives saved.

Since 2024, FUIB's team has added another area of support for the wounded - tailoring adaptive clothing for them. Adaptive clothing is the right to quality clothing, protection, comfort, and a sense of dignity. So far, the bank and its partners have already sewn and delivered 2368 units of adaptive clothing to evacuation trains and hospitals.

On the Independence Day of Ukraine in August 2024, FUIB announced the National Blood Donation “Independence is in our blood”. During 10 days of donations, 2 days each in 5 cities (Kyiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Lviv), 465 Ukrainians became donors, which means 1395 potentially saved lives.

The bank financially supported the implementation of the Frontline Studio cultural and educational project with the Cultural Landing NGO to record and promote songs created or performed by military personnel who were direct participants in the war.

FUIB has a running club PUMBRUN to support our mobilized colleagues - we collect training donations. FUIB employees donate blood for the wounded every quarter at open donations together with the bank's CEO

Serhiy Chernenko, FUIB's Chairman of the Board: “This year, we started implementing the principle of “living towards each other” in our culture to promote equality of different Ukrainians and high-quality integration of war veterans. FUIB's team is developing a large project to build an inclusive business so that every employee, client, and partner feels dignity and has equal opportunities for cooperation and service in all available channels of the bank. The bank already has 96% of its branches physically accessible to people with disabilities, and the bank is working to develop an inclusive internal space. More than 2000 employees have been trained in communication when serving people with various types of disabilities in branches. The bank has launched a partnership platform called “Living to Meet the Challenge” aimed at the quality integration of female and male veterans into civilian life. Our partners include Superhumans, Veteran Hub, InvictusGames, Uklon, Heart of Azovstal, and TSUM Kyiv. This platform is an example of the unity of the military and civilians to build a country of equal opportunities.”

The platform “Live to Meet the Day”  consists of several projects. Currently, 3,200 participants have been trained in financial literacy in the Financial Restart chatbot . The Inclusive Financial Hub , a space that hosts educational events for veterans and their families on financial and economic issues, has been visited by 2577 participants offline and online. The unbreakable stories of veterans who were able to return to full life after being wounded thanks to those who were by their side - a photo project by Konstantin Liberov - were shared with 2.5 million Ukrainians. Together with TSUM Kyiv, Superhumans and Invictus Games, we created a manifesto for equality of the different - a special installation that symbolizes the power of unity. We showed half a million Ukrainians that diversity is our strength, and unity is the path to equality.

We launched an educational and grant program for veteran business development, to which 297 applications were submitted. The 30 selected teams received business training from KSE Business School professors. At the end of December, the teams presented their business plans. The expert jury selected 15 winners who received funding from UAH 500 thousand to UAH 1 million. Mentors and experts of the program continue to advise the teams for 3 months, helping them to launch their business efficiently.

In addition, FUIB became the title partner of the preparation and participation of the Ukrainian team of 35 servicemen and war veterans who were injured or wounded in the combat zone in the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 (Invictus Games).

FUIB does not stop investing in education in times of war: in 2024, it provided scholarship support to 10 KSE students with exceptional abilities and high academic achievements, as well as financial assistance for development activities to 15 students of technical specialties and 3 graduate students of KAI.

We are bringing victory closer and strengthening the country together.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

