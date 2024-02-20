PUMB received silver in the annual Prostobank Awards 2024 in the nomination "Best Salary Project"

PUMB is among the leaders of the research of the best banks for opening a salary card by Prostobank Consulting. When determining the winners, the experts of Prostobank Consulting evaluated the terms and conditions of servicing salary cards, convenience and functionality of mobile banking, availability of additional services, etc.

According to the results of the survey, PUMB was ranked second in the nomination "Best Salary Project" of the annual Prostobank Awards 2024. Special attention of the experts during the evaluation of the nomination was drawn to the commission-free replenishment of the card, free cash withdrawal at any ATM in Ukraine and other advantages provided by PUMB to clients holding salary cards.

We remind you that you can become a PUMB client in a few clicks. It is enough to download the PUMB Online application, register and open an account with PUMB. The service is available both in Ukraine and abroad.

Do you need plastic? PUMB, together with its partners Nova Poshta (delivery of cards in Ukraine) and Ukrposhta (delivery of cards abroad, except for Russia and Belarus), has made sure that Ukrainians always stay in financial contact with the bank.

__________________________________________________

Prostobank Consulting is a leader in the segment of banking product research in the Eastern European market. Since 2006, the company has conducted more than 10,000 financial services surveys for retail clients, SMEs and corporate businesses. Prostobank Awards is a monthly award given by the company to banks for the best practices in the provision of banking services.