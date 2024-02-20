PUMB received silver in the annual Prostobank Awards 2024 in the nomination "Best Salary Project"

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 91891 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109430 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152185 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156045 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252056 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174537 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165737 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148384 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226783 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 39277 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73571 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 41655 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 34589 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67119 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252056 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226783 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212750 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238467 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225191 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 91891 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67119 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73571 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113270 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114153 views
PUMB received silver in the annual Prostobank Awards 2024 in the nomination "Best Salary Project"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 64826 views

PUMB received silver in the annual Prostobank Awards 2024 in the nomination "Best Salary Project"

PUMB is among the leaders of the research of the best banks for opening a salary card by Prostobank Consulting. When determining the winners, the experts of Prostobank Consulting evaluated the terms and conditions of servicing salary cards, convenience and functionality of mobile banking, availability of additional services, etc.

According to the results of the survey, PUMB was ranked second in the nomination "Best Salary Project" of the annual Prostobank Awards 2024. Special attention of the experts during the evaluation of the nomination was drawn to the commission-free replenishment of the card, free cash withdrawal at any ATM in Ukraine and other advantages provided by PUMB to clients holding salary cards.

We remind you that you can become a PUMB client in a few clicks. It is enough to download the PUMB Online application, register and open an account with PUMB. The service is available both in Ukraine and abroad.  

Do you need plastic? PUMB, together with its partners Nova Poshta (delivery of cards in Ukraine) and Ukrposhta (delivery of cards abroad, except for Russia and Belarus), has made sure that Ukrainians always stay in financial contact with the bank.

__________________________________________________

Prostobank Consulting is a leader in the segment of banking product research in the Eastern European market. Since 2006, the company has conducted more than 10,000 financial services surveys for retail clients, SMEs and corporate businesses. Prostobank Awards is a monthly award given by the company to banks for the best practices in the provision of banking services.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
ukraineUkraine

