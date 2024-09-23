FUIB is being updated. New modern and bright brand identity

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 106508 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 111225 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 180089 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 144369 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147162 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140522 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 188729 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112215 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 178573 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104821 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

February 28, 07:15 PM • 38410 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 96248 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat
February 28, 07:40 PM • 66684 views

February 28, 07:40 PM • 66684 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times
February 28, 08:14 PM • 39739 views

February 28, 08:14 PM • 39739 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 57543 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 180089 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 180089 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 188729 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 188729 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 178573 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 205776 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 194508 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 194508 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 145452 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145452 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145089 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149525 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 140711 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140711 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157376 views
FUIB is being updated. New modern and bright brand identity

FUIB is being updated. New modern and bright brand identity

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15661 views

FUIB is being updated. New modern and bright brand identity
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 15661 views

FUIB, being a modern bank, has long been in the digital trend: it provides innovative services and attracts various new audiences. Therefore, its external attributes have long been in need of rethinking to meet the trends and values that the bank now professes. And it was the desire to synchronize the level of the bank's services and its external shell that became the main driver for change. Therefore, the bank announced a large-scale update of its identity and visual style. From now on, the familiar red color of FUIB becomes even brighter and more dynamic, and the bank's communications become bolder and louder. 

So, meet the new, bold, flexible and kindly aggressive image of FUIB.

"We, as FUIB's marketing team, have long felt that it was time for changes. Today the bank provides a lot of cool and modern services, but our visuals needed to be updated to keep up with the changes in the bank. And it was a big challenge for us to bring something new and interesting, but at the same time to preserve the main value attributes of FUIB, our recognizable accents and ideas. And I believe that the result we have achieved, our new identity, will not leave anyone indifferent," says Ksenia Sikorska, FUIB's Marketing Director.

To solve this difficult task, we invited one of the best creative teams in the country - Banda Agency, which helped us organize a joint creative process and eventually find such a cool solution. By modernizing the appearance of FUIB , we got rid of the brand's conservatism and made it loud and confident.

"FUIB is a bank with great ambitions. They offer a great product with favorable rates and are always improving. I am sure that very soon FUIB will be among the three leaders. That is why we agreed with the bank's team on the following: we are no longer a restrained brand. A neat logo in the corner of the layout is not ours. FUIB is a loud, bright and self-confident modern bank. We are not afraid to be a magnet for attention. Because we are confident in ourselves and our product. And we want people to know about it at a glance," emphasizes Artem Karelin, creative director of Banda Agency.

And, of course, we also decided to tell about this news in an original way, together with Banda Agency. We strive to convey the FUIB brand update through a bright presentation and non-standard formats that you will see in the new advertising campaign.

Image

"Our advertising campaign has one non-trivial and even bold message. We understand that every Ukrainian has at least two banking apps on his or her phone. But we don't mind. We want to prove that our app is just as cool and profitable. Try using it and let's see what happens next. Maybe a bit presumptuous, but that's who we are at FUIB, we are cool and profitable!" summarizes Ksenia Sikorska, FUIB's Marketing Director.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Business News

