FUIB is being updated. New modern and bright brand identity

FUIB, being a modern bank, has long been in the digital trend: it provides innovative services and attracts various new audiences. Therefore, its external attributes have long been in need of rethinking to meet the trends and values that the bank now professes. And it was the desire to synchronize the level of the bank's services and its external shell that became the main driver for change. Therefore, the bank announced a large-scale update of its identity and visual style. From now on, the familiar red color of FUIB becomes even brighter and more dynamic, and the bank's communications become bolder and louder.

So, meet the new, bold, flexible and kindly aggressive image of FUIB.

"We, as FUIB's marketing team, have long felt that it was time for changes. Today the bank provides a lot of cool and modern services, but our visuals needed to be updated to keep up with the changes in the bank. And it was a big challenge for us to bring something new and interesting, but at the same time to preserve the main value attributes of FUIB, our recognizable accents and ideas. And I believe that the result we have achieved, our new identity, will not leave anyone indifferent," says Ksenia Sikorska, FUIB's Marketing Director.

To solve this difficult task, we invited one of the best creative teams in the country - Banda Agency, which helped us organize a joint creative process and eventually find such a cool solution. By modernizing the appearance of FUIB , we got rid of the brand's conservatism and made it loud and confident.

"FUIB is a bank with great ambitions. They offer a great product with favorable rates and are always improving. I am sure that very soon FUIB will be among the three leaders. That is why we agreed with the bank's team on the following: we are no longer a restrained brand. A neat logo in the corner of the layout is not ours. FUIB is a loud, bright and self-confident modern bank. We are not afraid to be a magnet for attention. Because we are confident in ourselves and our product. And we want people to know about it at a glance," emphasizes Artem Karelin, creative director of Banda Agency.

And, of course, we also decided to tell about this news in an original way, together with Banda Agency. We strive to convey the FUIB brand update through a bright presentation and non-standard formats that you will see in the new advertising campaign.

"Our advertising campaign has one non-trivial and even bold message. We understand that every Ukrainian has at least two banking apps on his or her phone. But we don't mind. We want to prove that our app is just as cool and profitable. Try using it and let's see what happens next. Maybe a bit presumptuous, but that's who we are at FUIB, we are cool and profitable!" summarizes Ksenia Sikorska, FUIB's Marketing Director.