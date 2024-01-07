Frost and snow: weather forecast in Ukraine for January 8 and warnings from weather forecasters

On January 8, frosty weather will continue in Ukraine. It will snow in most regions. UNN reports this with reference to information from the Ukrainian Weather Center.

"Cloudy. In the southern part, moderate rain with transition to sleet, in some places significant precipitation; ice, slush build-up; temperatures at night and during the day from 4° C to 1° C, during the day in the Crimea 7-12° C.

In the northern, Volyn and Rivne regions, there will be light snow in some places; the temperature will be 11-16° at night and 8-13° below zero during the day (in Chernihiv and Sumy regions, 15-20° at night and 10-15° below zero during the day)," the weather forecasters said.

In the rest of the country, weather conditions are difficult: moderate snow, heavy snow in the central and eastern regions, blizzard, wind gusts of 15-20 m/s; temperature at night and during the day is 5-10° below zero.

Northeast wind, 7-12 m/s, in most of the western, northern and southern regions gusts of 15-20 m/s in some places. There will be ice on the roads.

In addition, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center has declared the first level of danger due to the expected difficult meteorological situation in the south, central and eastern regions.

"On January 8, in the southern regions there will be ice, slush build-up, wind gusts of 15-20 m/s in Odesa region during the day; in the central and eastern regions there will be heavy snow, blizzard, wind gusts of 15-20 m/s; ice cover on the roads of Ukraine," the forecasters said.

It will be cloudy in Kyiv region, with light snow in some places. There will be ice on the roads. Northeast wind, 7-12 m / s, in some places gusts of 15-20 m / s. The temperature in the region will be 11-16° below zero at night, 8-13° below zero during the day. In Kyiv during the day 11-13° below zero.