Frost and snow: weather forecast in Ukraine for January 8 and warnings from weather forecasters

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 107870 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 136837 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 135375 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175055 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171172 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280921 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178164 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167156 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148810 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 103008 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 102755 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 104755 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 73160 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 46586 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 61819 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280921 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248853 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233980 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 259343 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 33184 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 136837 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105962 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105970 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122128 views
Frost and snow: weather forecast in Ukraine for January 8 and warnings from weather forecasters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35190 views

Frost and snowfall continue in Ukraine with hazardous conditions, including ice, slush build-up and gusty winds; the first level of danger has been declared in the southern, central and eastern regions.

On January 8, frosty weather will continue in Ukraine. It will snow in most regions. UNN reports this with reference to information from the Ukrainian Weather Center.

"Cloudy. In the southern part, moderate rain with transition to sleet, in some places significant precipitation; ice, slush build-up; temperatures at night and during the day from 4° C to 1° C, during the day in the Crimea 7-12° C.

In the northern, Volyn and Rivne regions, there will be light snow in some places; the temperature will be 11-16° at night and 8-13° below zero during the day (in Chernihiv and Sumy regions, 15-20° at night and 10-15° below zero during the day)," the weather forecasters said.

In the rest of the country, weather conditions are difficult: moderate snow, heavy snow in the central and eastern regions, blizzard, wind gusts of 15-20 m/s; temperature at night and during the day is 5-10° below zero.

Northeast wind, 7-12 m/s, in most of the western, northern and southern regions gusts of 15-20 m/s in some places. There will be ice on the roads.

In addition, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center has declared the first level of danger due to the expected difficult meteorological situation in the south, central and eastern regions.   

"On January 8, in the southern regions there will be ice, slush build-up, wind gusts of 15-20 m/s in Odesa region during the day; in the central and eastern regions there will be heavy snow, blizzard, wind gusts of 15-20 m/s; ice cover on the roads of Ukraine," the forecasters said.

It will be cloudy in Kyiv region, with light snow in some places. There will be ice on the roads. Northeast wind, 7-12 m / s, in some places gusts of 15-20 m / s. The temperature in the region will be 11-16° below zero at night, 8-13° below zero during the day. In Kyiv during the day 11-13° below zero.

Lilia Podolyak

Society

Contact us about advertising