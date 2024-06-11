From 15:00 to 23:00: how outage schedules will work tomorrow in Kyiv and four regions
Scheduled power outages will take place in Kyiv and four regions (Kyiv, Donetsk, Odesa, Dnipro) from 15:00 to 23:00 on June 12, DTEK reports.
