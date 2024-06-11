From 15:00 to 23:00: how outage schedules will work tomorrow in Kyiv and four regions

Tomorrow, blackout schedules in Kyiv and four regions will be in effect from 15:00 to 23:00, UNN reports citing DTEK.

"Outage schedules for June 12. Kyiv city, Kyiv, Donetsk, Odesa and Dnipropetrovska oblasts: stabilization outage schedules will be applied from 15:00 to 23:00 tomorrow," DTEK said.

