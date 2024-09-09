French and Chinese components: it became known what the enemy assembles one of the types of its reconnaissance drones from

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117141 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119557 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194827 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151660 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151815 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142511 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196527 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112377 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185451 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105050 views

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 85900 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 82093 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 57907 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 65073 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 41544 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 194827 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196527 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185451 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212305 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200512 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148987 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148300 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152440 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143409 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159844 views
French and Chinese components: it became known what the enemy assembles one of the types of its reconnaissance drones from

French and Chinese components: it became known what the enemy assembles one of the types of its reconnaissance drones from

 • 21315 views

Cases of Russian Merlin-BP reconnaissance drones being shot down over Ukraine have become more frequent. The Russians use foreign components in their drones, but due to a shortage of high-tech parts, the quality of the weapons is deteriorating.

Recently, cases of shooting down Russian reconnaissance drones “Merlin-BP” in the skies over Ukraine have become more frequent. This was reported by Defence Express, UNN.

According to the publication, back in 2021, the Russians positioned this UAV as an experimental one. It is believed that it was first shot down in the skies over Ukraine in the summer of 2022.

Defence Express writes that the Russians use French thermal imaging sensors in the vehicle, and a plastic canister was installed instead of the fuel tank, probably to reduce the cost of production. An Israeli lens and a Chinese starter generator were also found in the vehicle.

As for the tactical and technical characteristics of this reconnaissance UAV “Merlin-VR”, according to the publication, it has a maximum flight altitude of up to five thousand meters and a duration of stay in the air of up to ten hours, and can carry up to eight kilograms of payload.

Optional

Oleksandr Ruvin, director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, said that Russians are trying to modernize various types of weapons used to strike Ukraine. However, due to the shortage of high-tech components , the quality of these weapons is deteriorating.

We can say that both the component base and the munitions used by the Russian armed forces have changed significantly. For example, recently cruise missiles with dual warheads have been used: both high-explosive and cluster warheads. We monitor all the changes, see the modernization of various components and the degradation of certain parts used, in particular, electronic boards. For example, they have to replace high-tech components with X-101 missiles. They are installing guidance units from Orlan-10 drones on them

- Ruvin noted.
Zakhar Podkidyshev

WarTechnologies

