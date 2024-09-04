Fraud with passports worth half a billion: two Estonian citizens were served with a notice of suspicion

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121627 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124825 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 203793 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156491 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154406 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143611 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200961 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112508 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189363 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105155 views

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 58672 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 69752 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 42039 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 99529 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 78437 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 203795 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200963 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 189364 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215974 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203902 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 2159 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 27281 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 151044 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150235 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154257 views
Fraud with passports worth half a billion: two Estonian citizens were served with a notice of suspicion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12714 views

The SAPO and the NABU served two people with a notice of suspicion in the embezzlement of funds from the state-owned Polygraph Plant Ukraine. The scheme involved the purchase of materials through an Estonian shell company, which led to a 4-6-fold increase in prices.

Two accomplices were served a notice of suspicion of misappropriation of funds of the state-owned enterprise Printing Plant Ukraine in the amount of more than UAH 450 million. UNN reports this with reference to the SAPO.

It is reported that the SAPO and the NABU, as part of a joint investigation team of Ukraine, Estonia and the French Republic, are investigating the misappropriation and legalization of funds of the Polygraph Plant.

"Today, two people who assisted the former head of the Polygraph Plant in implementing and implementing a scheme to purchase consumables through a company he controlled registered in the Republic of Estonia have been served with a notice of suspicion," the statement said.

Instead of purchasing the materials used to produce passports directly from manufacturers, they were reportedly supplied through this shell company, which led to a 4-6-fold increase in prices. This allowed the Estonian company to accumulate an amount equivalent to approximately UAH 0.5 billion on its accounts. These funds were then transferred to the accounts of numerous companies registered in different countries. This ensured that their illegal origin was disguised.

The SAPO remindedthat in July 2023, the former head of the Polygraph Plant, Maksym Stepanov, his associate, and the head of the department of this state-owned enterprise were served with a notice of suspicion.

"Also, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine served a notice of suspicion to two Estonian citizens who provided operational activities of the shell company. In Estonia, the same persons, along with two other citizens of this country, are being prosecuted for money laundering in the Republic of Estonia," the SAPO informs.

French law enforcement officers assess the legality of other persons in France.

"Thanks to additional materials received from the French law enforcement officers, we managed to establish the involvement of two more people in the scheme. As of today, 9 people are being prosecuted thanks to the cooperation of law enforcement agencies within the joint investigation team. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, and measures are being taken to identify other accomplices," the statement said.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies

