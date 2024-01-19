ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Fraud with Kyiv HPP land: businessman Mazepa will be arrested with bail of UAH 700 million

Fraud with Kyiv HPP land: businessman Mazepa will be arrested with bail of UAH 700 million

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24546 views

The Prosecutor General's Office requests that businessman Igor Mazepa be arrested with the possibility of bail of UAH 700 million for his alleged involvement in land fraud regarding the infrastructure of the Kyiv hydroelectric power plant.

The prosecutor's office will insist that the organizer of the scheme to illegally seize land on which the hydraulic structures of critical infrastructure - the Kyiv HPP - are located - be held in custody with bail of UAH 700 million. The Prosecutor General's Office informed the UNN journalist about this.

Details

Thus, the PGO reported that four  motions were filed to impose pre-trial restraints in the form of detention for suspects with the possibility of bail.

The organizer is being asked to be released on bail in the amount of UAH 700 million, and the other three suspects on bail in the amount of UAH 500 million.

As UNN has learned from its own sources, it is about Igor Mazepa, who is suspected of organizing the fraud, and his brother Yuriy Mazepa. The prosecutor's office requests arrest with the possibility of bail in the amount of 700 million UAH for Igor, and 500 million UAH for his brother. 

Also, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has begun a hearing to consider a motion to impose a preventive measure on Igor Mazepa.

On the UNN Facebook page, you can watch the broadcast of the hearing on the election of a preventive measure for Mazepa.

Addendum

 The State Bureau of Investigation reported that the owner of the investment company Concorde Capital, Ihor Mazepa, and other defendants in the case of organizing a deal to alienate the land of critical infrastructure - Kyiv HPP, will be chosen a preventive measure today.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies

