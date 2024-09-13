France summons Iran's top diplomat to Paris over ballistic missile transfer to Russia
Kyiv • UNN
The French Foreign Ministry summoned Iran's envoy over the alleged transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia. The United States said that Russia had received missiles from Iran and could use them against Ukraine in the near future.
The French Foreign Ministry has summoned Iran's top diplomat in Paris over reports of ballistic missile transfers to Russia, France 24 reports, UNN writes.
Details
"The French Foreign Ministry summoned Iran's charge d'affaires in the country on Thursday over the alleged transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia," a diplomatic source said on Friday.
Addendum
This week, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that Russia has received ballistic missiles from Iran and will likely use them in a war against Ukraine within weeks. Iran denies this.