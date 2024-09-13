France summons Iran's top diplomat to Paris over ballistic missile transfer to Russia

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 114191 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 116879 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 190492 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 149277 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150517 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141918 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194447 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112329 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183677 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104951 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

February 28, 10:28 PM • 43406 views
February 28, 10:53 PM • 70560 views
February 28, 11:39 PM • 66781 views
March 1, 12:46 AM • 39795 views
03:40 AM • 46045 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 190486 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194444 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183674 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 210650 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 199055 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 148083 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 147484 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 151705 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 142732 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 159246 views
France summons Iran's top diplomat to Paris over ballistic missile transfer to Russia

France summons Iran's top diplomat to Paris over ballistic missile transfer to Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20854 views

The French Foreign Ministry summoned Iran's envoy over the alleged transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia. The United States said that Russia had received missiles from Iran and could use them against Ukraine in the near future.

The French Foreign Ministry has summoned Iran's top diplomat in Paris over reports of ballistic missile transfers to Russia, France 24 reports, UNN writes.

Details

"The French Foreign Ministry summoned Iran's charge d'affaires in the country on Thursday over the alleged transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia," a diplomatic source said on Friday.

Addendum

This week, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that Russia has received ballistic missiles from Iran and will likely use them in a war against Ukraine within weeks. Iran denies this.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World

