France successfully tests a modernized missile that can carry a nuclear warhead

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 70060 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 139009 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 144106 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 237999 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171456 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163463 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147781 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219123 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112943 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205733 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

France successfully tests a modernized missile that can carry a nuclear warhead

France successfully tests a modernized missile that can carry a nuclear warhead

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 48396 views

France successfully conducted the first test launch of the modernized ASMPA-R supersonic nuclear missile from a Rafale strategic air force aircraft, demonstrating the operational reliability of its nuclear deterrent.

France conducted the first test launch of the modernized ASMPA-R missile, which is capable of carrying a nuclear warhead, on May 22. This was reported by the country's Defense Minister Sebastian Lecorneuil, UNN reports.

Details

"Operation Durandal. the Strategic Air Force's Rafale aircraft has just successfully conducted the first flight test launch of the updated ASMPA supersonic nuclear missile without an onboard payload. This operation, which has been planned for a long time, realizes the ambitions set forth in the Military Programming Act for our nuclear deterrent, demonstrating excellence and operational reliability. Congratulations to all the forces, ministry teams and industrial partners involved in the operation," Lecorneu wrote on his X social media page.

The French Ministry of Defense noted that "the missile, without a payload, was fired by a Rafale B aircraft of the Strategic Air Force at the end of a flight typical of a nuclear raid.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World

