France successfully tests a modernized missile that can carry a nuclear warhead

France conducted the first test launch of the modernized ASMPA-R missile, which is capable of carrying a nuclear warhead, on May 22. This was reported by the country's Defense Minister Sebastian Lecorneuil, UNN reports.

Details

"Operation Durandal. the Strategic Air Force's Rafale aircraft has just successfully conducted the first flight test launch of the updated ASMPA supersonic nuclear missile without an onboard payload. This operation, which has been planned for a long time, realizes the ambitions set forth in the Military Programming Act for our nuclear deterrent, demonstrating excellence and operational reliability. Congratulations to all the forces, ministry teams and industrial partners involved in the operation," Lecorneu wrote on his X social media page.

The French Ministry of Defense noted that "the missile, without a payload, was fired by a Rafale B aircraft of the Strategic Air Force at the end of a flight typical of a nuclear raid.