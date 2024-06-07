Four underground medical institutions are being built in Kherson region

During the year, about 300 mobile shelters were built in the Kherson region and 4 underground medical institutions are being built – a hospital, a maternity hospital, a Blood Donation Center and an infectious diseases hospital. This was stated by the head of the Kherson RMA Alexander Prokudin on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

We do not stop the construction process. Now we have about 300 mobile shelters in the Kherson region. Approximately 20 storage facilities are undergoing repairs, some of them major. Now we are building 4 underground medical institutions - a hospital, a maternity hospital, a Blood Donation Center and an infectious diseases hospital with all the necessary equipment. This process is endless Prokudin said.

He noted that thanks to the forces of volunteers and military administrations, it is possible to deliver medicines and humanitarian aid to front-line settlements.

