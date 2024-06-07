ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Four underground medical institutions are being built in Kherson region

Kyiv

About 300 mobile shelters have been built in the Kherson region and 4 underground medical institutions are being built - a hospital, a maternity hospital, a Blood Donation Center and an infectious diseases hospital.

During the year, about 300 mobile shelters were built in the Kherson region and 4 underground medical institutions are being built – a hospital, a maternity hospital, a Blood Donation Center and an infectious diseases hospital. This was stated by the head of the Kherson RMA Alexander Prokudin on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

We do not stop the construction process. Now we have about 300 mobile shelters in the Kherson region. Approximately 20 storage facilities are undergoing repairs, some of them major. Now we are building 4 underground medical institutions - a hospital, a maternity hospital, a Blood Donation Center and an infectious diseases hospital with all the necessary equipment. This process is endless

Prokudin said.

He noted that thanks to the forces of volunteers and military administrations, it is possible to deliver medicines and humanitarian aid to front-line settlements.

Recall

New underground schools and medical institutions are being built in Kharkiv . According to Mayor Igor Terekhov, the city plans to build 3-4 more underground schools by September 1 in addition to the existing one, designed for 450 students, as well as underground medical institutions.

Iryna Kolesnik

