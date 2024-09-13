Four people injured in Kupyansk region due to Russian shelling over the day

On Friday, September 13, at least four people were injured in Kupyansk district during the day by Russian shelling. This was stated by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on September 13, at about 11:00 a.m., the Russian armed forces shelled the village of Dvorichna, Kupyansk district. A 47-year-old civilian sustained an explosive wound.

At about 12:40, the occupants attacked Kupyansk: a 64-year-old man was injured.

At about 15:20, the Russian army struck again at Kupyansk. The occupiers used an FPV drone with a munition to fire. A 31-year-old woman was wounded as a result of the enemy attack.

Four people were injured as a result of hostile shelling in Kupyansk. Under the procedural supervision of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv region, pre-trial investigations into violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) have been initiated - the prosecutor's office summarized.

Recall

In the Kharkiv region, four people were killed and 18 others were injured in hostile attacks over the past day, September 12, including a 10-year-old girl and three rescuers.