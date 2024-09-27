Former Mayor of Zhytomyr Serhiy Sukhomlyn heads the State Agency for Infrastructure Reconstruction

The former mayor of Zhytomyr, Seriy Sukhomlyn, has been appointed head of the State Agency for the Restoration and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine. This was stated by the government's representative in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, UNN reports.

Details

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appointed Sukhomlyn Sergiy Ivanovych as the Head of the State Agency for the Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine - Melnychuk wrote.

Recall

Last week, on September 19, deputies of the Zhytomyr City Council voted to terminate the powers of Mayor Serhiy Sukhomlyn.