Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Former head of the Ministry of Veterans Porkhun appointed Deputy Minister of Health

Former head of the Ministry of Veterans Porkhun appointed Deputy Minister of Health

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Oleksandr Porkhun as Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine. Previously, Porkhun was the acting Minister of Veterans Affairs, but was dismissed in September as part of the “government reset.

Former interim Minister of Veterans Affairs Oleksandr Porkhun has been appointed deputy head of the Ministry of Health. This was stated by the government's representative in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, UNN reports.

Details

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appointed Oleksandr Porkhun Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine

- Melnychuk said in his post. 

Addendum

Earlier, Oleksandr Porkhun served as acting Minister of Veterans Affairs after Yulia Laputina was dismissed from this position.

However, in early September, Porkhun was fired as part of the so-called "big government reset."  Porkhun himself had previously saidthat he had received a position in the President's Office.   

However, he did not specify what exactly this position was. 

Recall

This month, on September 5, 256 MPs supported the appointment of Natalia Kalmykova as Minister of Veterans Affairs.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics

