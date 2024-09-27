Former head of the Ministry of Veterans Porkhun appointed Deputy Minister of Health
The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Oleksandr Porkhun as Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine. Previously, Porkhun was the acting Minister of Veterans Affairs, but was dismissed in September as part of the “government reset.
Former interim Minister of Veterans Affairs Oleksandr Porkhun has been appointed deputy head of the Ministry of Health. This was stated by the government's representative in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, UNN reports.
Earlier, Oleksandr Porkhun served as acting Minister of Veterans Affairs after Yulia Laputina was dismissed from this position.
However, in early September, Porkhun was fired as part of the so-called "big government reset." Porkhun himself had previously saidthat he had received a position in the President's Office.
However, he did not specify what exactly this position was.
This month, on September 5, 256 MPs supported the appointment of Natalia Kalmykova as Minister of Veterans Affairs.