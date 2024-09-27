Former head of the Ministry of Veterans Porkhun appointed Deputy Minister of Health

Former interim Minister of Veterans Affairs Oleksandr Porkhun has been appointed deputy head of the Ministry of Health. This was stated by the government's representative in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, UNN reports.

Details

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appointed Oleksandr Porkhun Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine - Melnychuk said in his post.

Addendum

Earlier, Oleksandr Porkhun served as acting Minister of Veterans Affairs after Yulia Laputina was dismissed from this position.

However, in early September, Porkhun was fired as part of the so-called "big government reset." Porkhun himself had previously saidthat he had received a position in the President's Office.

However, he did not specify what exactly this position was.

Recall

This month, on September 5, 256 MPs supported the appointment of Natalia Kalmykova as Minister of Veterans Affairs.