US President Donald Trump has said that as part of an agreement to end the war, Ukraine can forget about NATO and believes that it is because of him that the war began. Trump said this during a meeting of the US Cabinet of Ministers, reports UNN.

I have great respect for Ukraine and their fighters, but without our equipment, they would not have lasted long. Remember, I provided them with Javelins that hit those tanks at the beginning of the war. Obama, what did you provide? Blankets? And I wanted it to stop. I believe that because there were elections, the war will end. I also believe that if we hadn't been elected, if this administration hadn't won the election, the war would have continued for a long time. He (Putin - ed.) would have conquered the whole of Ukraine. I can say that NATO, forget about it. I think that maybe that's why it all started - Trump said.

US President Donald Trump said that Europe should provide security guarantees to Ukraine, but that the US will remain Ukraine's partner.

