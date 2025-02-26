Forget about NATO: Trump on Ukraine's accession to the Alliance

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 86782 views
February 27, 01:35 PM • 86782 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 114519 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 106756 views
February 27, 11:16 AM • 106756 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 149705 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120211 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 135939 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: "Let Europe do it"

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 133999 views
February 26, 05:44 PM • 133999 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127709 views
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127709 views

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124686 views
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124686 views

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

Forget about NATO: Trump on Ukraine's accession to the Alliance

Forget about NATO: Trump on Ukraine's accession to the Alliance

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26719 views

Trump said that Ukraine would have to forget about NATO as part of a peace deal and that the alliance was the cause of the war. He also emphasized that it was his administration that provided Ukraine with effective military assistance.

US President Donald Trump has said that as part of an agreement to end the war, Ukraine can forget about NATO and believes that it is because of him that the war began. Trump said this during a meeting of the US Cabinet of Ministers, reports UNN.

Details

I have great respect for Ukraine and their fighters, but without our equipment, they would not have lasted long. Remember, I provided them with Javelins that hit those tanks at the beginning of the war. Obama, what did you provide? Blankets? And I wanted it to stop. I believe that because there were elections, the war will end. I also believe that if we hadn't been elected, if this administration hadn't won the election, the war would have continued for a long time. He (Putin - ed.) would have conquered the whole of Ukraine. I can say that NATO, forget about it. I think that maybe that's why it all started

- Trump said.

Recall

US President Donald Trump said that Europe should provide security guarantees to Ukraine, but that the US will remain Ukraine's partner.

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”26.02.25, 19:49 • 135939 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
ukraineUkraine

