Forced subordinates to build a private house: one of the commanders of the OK "Yug" was declared suspicious

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 69879 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 138973 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 144071 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 237948 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171437 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163450 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147772 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219102 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112942 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205716 views

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 66987 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109608 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 49854 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105329 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 47126 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 237948 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219102 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205716 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231796 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218997 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 4964 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 13648 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105329 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109608 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158286 views
Forced subordinates to build a private house: one of the commanders of the OK "Yug" was declared suspicious

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15933 views

The commander of the Regional Department of the Territorial Defense Forces "South" is suspected of forcing subordinates to build his private house for more than a year, while receiving payments allegedly for performing combat missions.

Law enforcement officers reported suspicion to the commander of the Regional Department of the Territorial Defense Forces "South", who forced subordinates to build him a private house. This is reported by the press service of the state Bureau of Investigation, writes UNN.

Details

Noted. that the official involved three military personnel in the construction of his estate back in 2023. They built a house for the chief for more than a year, while receiving additional payments for allegedly performing combat missions on the front line.

The commander was informed of suspicion of abuse of office, which caused significant damage under martial law (Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for a penalty of up to 12 years ' imprisonment. The issue of choosing a preventive measure is being resolved.

SBI re-detained former Odesa military commissar Borisov as he was leaving the pre-trial detention center5/28/24, 4:14 PM • 16852 views

Olga Rozgon

Crimes and emergencies
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising