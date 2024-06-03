Forced subordinates to build a private house: one of the commanders of the OK "Yug" was declared suspicious

Law enforcement officers reported suspicion to the commander of the Regional Department of the Territorial Defense Forces "South", who forced subordinates to build him a private house. This is reported by the press service of the state Bureau of Investigation, writes UNN.

Details

Noted. that the official involved three military personnel in the construction of his estate back in 2023. They built a house for the chief for more than a year, while receiving additional payments for allegedly performing combat missions on the front line.

The commander was informed of suspicion of abuse of office, which caused significant damage under martial law (Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for a penalty of up to 12 years ' imprisonment. The issue of choosing a preventive measure is being resolved.

