For the third time today, a large-scale alarm has been sounded in Ukraine. Ukrainian Air Force warns of a missile to Khmelnytsky region

A large-scale alert has been issued throughout Ukraine. This is the third since the beginning of this day. This was reported by UNN.

The Ukrainian Air Force warned of a ballistic missile threat to the central regions. Later, a missile was reported fired at Khmelnytsky region.

Recall

On the night of June 14, Russian troops attacked the territory of Ukraine using "Shaheds", cruise missiles and ballistic missiles, of which 3 "Iskander-M" missiles were used in Zaporizhzhia.

On the night of June 14, 7 missiles and 17 attack drones were shot down in the skies over Ukraine .