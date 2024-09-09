Mixed classes started in one of the districts of Kharkiv region for the first time since the beginning of the war: how many children went to school

For the first time since the beginning of the Russian invasion, schools in the Krasnohrad district of Kharkiv region have started teaching in a mixed format. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports with reference to RMA.

For the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, children saw their teachers and classmates not from tablet screens. Today, two pre-schools have been reopened with 125 children enrolled. As well as 12 general secondary education institutions with more than 2,000 students. We are still receiving applications from parents. Schools are provided with school buses to transport students - Syniehubov said.

According to the decision of the Defense Council, the communities of Krasnohrad district can independently decide on the format of training.

At the same time, according to Mr. Syniehubov, another 6 protective structures are being built in other districts of Kharkiv region. Additional UAH 2.1 billion of the state subvention is allocated for 23 protective structures located in 19 communities of the Kharkiv region. Of this amount, 300 million will be allocated to the city of Kharkiv, the RMA head added.

Recall

In Kharkiv region, local governments in only one district, Krasnohrad, were allowed to make decisions on the form of education for schoolchildren.