"For decades to come": Sirsky spoke about reforms in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

"For decades to come": Sirsky spoke about reforms in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

"For decades to come": Sirsky spoke about reforms in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv

Despite Russian aggression, Ukraine is forming its armed forces, seeking to create a promising structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine before joining NATO.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to improve their military structures and command system to make them more effective. The forces of unmanned systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are also being formed. All this is carried out as part of the implementation of the strategy for the development of types and individual branches of the Armed Forces of Ukraine until 2035. This was stated by Commander-in-chief Alexander Syrsky, reports UNN.

The war does not prevent changes in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We continue to improve the structures of military administration. Our main task is to make the system of command of troops more effective and eliminate duplication of functions

- declared by the commander-in-chief.

Sirsky  pointed out that the measures are carried out within the framework of the implementation of the strategy for the development of types and individual branches of the Armed Forces of Ukraine until 2035. 

According to him, Ukraine is planning for the first time "for decades to come.

In particular, as the commander-in-chief pointed out, the forces of unmanned systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are being formed.

In addition, the staff structure of the General Staff units continues to be optimized. In particular, there is a decrease in their number and getting rid of a number of functions.

Thanks to this, according to Sirsky, the military management bodies that exercise command of troops in combat areas have already been strengthened.

"Our goal, despite Russian aggression, is to create a promising structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the period before joining NATO," Sirsky concluded.

During the reform of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, its full-time number is planned to be reduced by 60%. At the expense of the released personnel, it is planned to complete the operational and tactical level management bodies, as well as combat military units.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

