"For decades to come": Sirsky spoke about reforms in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to improve their military structures and command system to make them more effective. The forces of unmanned systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are also being formed. All this is carried out as part of the implementation of the strategy for the development of types and individual branches of the Armed Forces of Ukraine until 2035. This was stated by Commander-in-chief Alexander Syrsky, reports UNN.

The war does not prevent changes in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We continue to improve the structures of military administration. Our main task is to make the system of command of troops more effective and eliminate duplication of functions - declared by the commander-in-chief.

Sirsky pointed out that the measures are carried out within the framework of the implementation of the strategy for the development of types and individual branches of the Armed Forces of Ukraine until 2035.

According to him, Ukraine is planning for the first time "for decades to come.

In particular, as the commander-in-chief pointed out, the forces of unmanned systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are being formed.

In addition, the staff structure of the General Staff units continues to be optimized. In particular, there is a decrease in their number and getting rid of a number of functions.

Thanks to this, according to Sirsky, the military management bodies that exercise command of troops in combat areas have already been strengthened.

"Our goal, despite Russian aggression, is to create a promising structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the period before joining NATO," Sirsky concluded.

During the reform of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, its full-time number is planned to be reduced by 60%. At the expense of the released personnel, it is planned to complete the operational and tactical level management bodies, as well as combat military units.