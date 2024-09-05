Football: Dovbyk is among 30 nominees for the Ballon d'Or

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 10:53 PM

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 85636 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"
February 28, 11:39 PM

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 81813 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine
March 1, 12:46 AM

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 57569 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
03:40 AM

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 64731 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump
04:00 AM

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 41115 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 194754 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196502 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185429 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212278 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200492 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148974 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
February 28, 02:48 PM

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148291 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
February 28, 09:59 AM

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152430 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143400 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea
February 26, 05:09 PM

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159835 views
Football: Dovbyk is among 30 nominees for the Ballon d'Or

Football: Dovbyk is among 30 nominees for the Ballon d'Or

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 10616 views

Roma's Ukrainian striker Artem Dovbyk has been shortlisted for the 30th Ballon d'Or in 2014. For the first time since 2003, Messi and Ronaldo are not among the contenders for the prestigious award.

The current striker of the Italian Roma, Ukrainian Artem Dovbyk, is among the contenders for the Ballon d'Or in 2014, UNN reports citing the UAF.

Details

"Artem Dovbyk is on the list of 30 nominees for the 2024 Ballon d'Or," the UAF wrote on Telegram.

It is also reported that Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin is among the contenders for the title of the best goalkeeper of the year.

Addendum

According to France 24, for the first time since 2003, neither Lionel Messi of Argentina nor Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal are nominated for the Ballon d'Or, while Olympic champions Spain and Champions League winners Real Madrid top the list of players competing for the most prestigious individual award in football. 

The most prestigious individual award in football is voted for by a jury consisting of journalists from each of the top 100 countries in the FIFA world rankings.

Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior is one of the favorites and is one of six nominees from the Madrid team that won La Liga and the Champions League last season.

Jude Bellingham, Dani Carvajal, Toni Kroos, Antonio Rüdiger and Fede Valverde are other contenders, as well as Kylian Mbappe, who left Paris Saint-Germain to join Real Madrid at the end of the season.

Carvajal is among the contenders from the victorious Spanish national team, along with Alejandro Grimaldo, Dani Olmo, Rodri, Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal.

Manchester City's Norwegian star Erling Haaland and England and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane are also on the list.

Xabi Alonso, who won the Bundesliga in an undefeated season with Bayer Leverkusen, is one of the favorites for the best coach title. His rivals are Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti and Spaniard Luis de la Fuente.

Meanwhile, Aitana Bonmati of Barcelona and Spain is said to be in the running to retain the women's Ballon d'Or.

Also nominated are former winners Ada Hegerberg and Alexia Putellas, as well as five members of the United States Olympic team who won gold medals, namely Sophia Smith, Malory Swanson, Trinity Rodman, Lindsey Horan and goalkeeper Alyssa Nager.

The Ballon d'Or award ceremony is scheduled to take place in Paris on October 28.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Sports

