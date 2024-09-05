The current striker of the Italian Roma, Ukrainian Artem Dovbyk, is among the contenders for the Ballon d'Or in 2014, UNN reports citing the UAF.

Details

"Artem Dovbyk is on the list of 30 nominees for the 2024 Ballon d'Or," the UAF wrote on Telegram.

It is also reported that Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin is among the contenders for the title of the best goalkeeper of the year.

Addendum

According to France 24, for the first time since 2003, neither Lionel Messi of Argentina nor Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal are nominated for the Ballon d'Or, while Olympic champions Spain and Champions League winners Real Madrid top the list of players competing for the most prestigious individual award in football.

The most prestigious individual award in football is voted for by a jury consisting of journalists from each of the top 100 countries in the FIFA world rankings.

Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior is one of the favorites and is one of six nominees from the Madrid team that won La Liga and the Champions League last season.

Jude Bellingham, Dani Carvajal, Toni Kroos, Antonio Rüdiger and Fede Valverde are other contenders, as well as Kylian Mbappe, who left Paris Saint-Germain to join Real Madrid at the end of the season.

Carvajal is among the contenders from the victorious Spanish national team, along with Alejandro Grimaldo, Dani Olmo, Rodri, Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal.

Manchester City's Norwegian star Erling Haaland and England and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane are also on the list.

Xabi Alonso, who won the Bundesliga in an undefeated season with Bayer Leverkusen, is one of the favorites for the best coach title. His rivals are Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti and Spaniard Luis de la Fuente.

Meanwhile, Aitana Bonmati of Barcelona and Spain is said to be in the running to retain the women's Ballon d'Or.

Also nominated are former winners Ada Hegerberg and Alexia Putellas, as well as five members of the United States Olympic team who won gold medals, namely Sophia Smith, Malory Swanson, Trinity Rodman, Lindsey Horan and goalkeeper Alyssa Nager.

The Ballon d'Or award ceremony is scheduled to take place in Paris on October 28.