Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121534 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124697 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 203575 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156374 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154336 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143588 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200848 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112506 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189263 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105154 views

Floods in India kill at least 28 people, thousands evacuated

Floods in India kill at least 28 people, thousands evacuated

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13653 views

Heavy rains have caused widespread flooding in the Indian state of Gujarat. At least 28 people were killed and more than 24,000 evacuated. Precipitation is expected to continue until September 1.

At least 28 people have been killed and more than 24,000 displaced in the state of Gujarat in western India since Sunday after heavy rains led to massive flooding, UNN reports citing the BBC.

Details

At the same time, according to the Indian Express, about 35 people have died in rain-related incidents in Gujarat. 

According to officials, several rivers and reservoirs have burst their banks as water levels have exceeded the danger mark.

The Indian army and national disaster response teams are conducting rescue operations in the most affected areas.

The state is on high alert as the meteorological department predicts continued heavy rains over the next few days.

The photos show flooded streets and rivers that have burst their banks. In some places, people who were stranded had to be rescued by helicopter.

Transportation services were disrupted in several areas, and up to 48 trains were canceled in the state on Wednesday.

Villages and towns in the Saurashtra region were the hardest hit, as they experienced continuous rain for almost 48 hours.

Several farmers told the BBC that the downpour caused significant damage to crops such as cotton and peanuts.

Meteorological officials expect the heavy rains to begin to taper off by September 1, as a deep depression in the Arabian Sea shifts toward Pakistan.

AddendumAddendum

Gujarat regularly experiences severe flooding during the monsoon season - in 2017, more than 200 people died in floods caused by incessant rain.

According to a government report, many areas of Gujarat are vulnerable to flooding because large rivers "pass through a wide stretch of very flat terrain before reaching the sea.

