Five EU countries demand that the European Commission impose a duty on Ukrainian grain

The ministers of agriculture of Bulgaria, Poland, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia wrote a letter to the European Commission in which they presented changes in the dynamics of Ukrainian exports to the European Union and the loss of their countries' markets. This was reported on the website of the Ministry of Agriculture of Hungary, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that in recent years, in addition to the challenges posed by high production costs, increased price and profit risks, and unfavorable climatic conditions, the growth of exports from Ukraine has been a growing concern for farmers.

The main reason for this is that Ukrainian agricultural products, which are cheaper due to different production standards and farm size, are pushing them out of traditional export markets.

This, together with the changes introduced by the new EU policy, is a serious burden for agricultural production the statement said.

It is clarified that the five border countries are EU member states that can produce much more wheat and corn than they need, so the contribution of their farmers to European food security and the EU's strategic autonomy is important.

That is why Brussels should introduce measures that will protect the markets of member states bordering Ukraine and at the same time allow them to utilize their export potential. One such possibility could be the introduction of customs duties on the most sensitive agricultural products the ministers of agriculture noted in their post.

The common position of the five countries is that Ukrainian agricultural exports should not have a negative impact on the European agricultural market. Brussels, according to the ministers, also needs to make sure that it consistently adheres to agricultural standards for all products offered to European consumers.

We urge the committee to report on the extent to which Ukraine's production standards are in line with EU agricultural production standards the ministers urged.

It is emphasized that the interests of Hungarian farmers will be protected by all means from Ukrainian dumped goods and agricultural products.

