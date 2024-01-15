Truck traffic blocked again at two border crossing points from Romania due to farmers' protest - border guards

On the Romanian-Ukrainian border, truck traffic through the Siret and Vicovu de Sus checkpoints has been blocked due to the renewed protest by farmers, the State Border Guard Service reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"The movement of trucks through the Siret and Vicovou de Sousse checkpoints is blocked. Around 12:00, farmers resumed blocking truck traffic at the Siret checkpoint, which is located opposite the Ukrainian Porubne checkpoint. They also began blocking the Romanian checkpoint Vicovu de Sus, which is opposite the Ukrainian checkpoint Krasnoilsk, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said in a Telegram post.

Other modes of transport, as well as pedestrians at both checkpoints, are, as noted, issued in accordance with the established procedure for both entry and exit from Ukraine.

