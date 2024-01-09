ukenru
Five draft laws on mobilization have been registered in the Verkhovna Rada. The committee's decision is expected

Kyiv  •  UNN

Five draft laws on mobilization have been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada, and a decision on this issue is to be made at a committee meeting.

Five versions of the draft law on mobilization have already been registered in the Verkhovna Rada, including the government's and four alternative versions. The Defense Committee is scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. to decide on the bill. This was reported on Tuesday by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.

As of this morning, there are already 5 versions of the draft law on mobilization in the Rada (the government's and 4 alternative versions). Today, the deadline for submitting alternative draft laws has expired, so this is probably the entire list. In addition, according to the Rules of Procedure, we can start considering the law today. At least in the committee

- Zheleznyak said on Telegram.

According to him, in the morning the speaker had a closed discussion with the factions on the law.

The Defense Committee has already been scheduled for 10:00 a.m., where a decision on the draft law will be made. It is still unknown what it will be

- Zheleznyak said.

For example, the draft law No. 10378-4 proposes that employees of enterprises, institutions, organizations of all forms of ownership, employees of business entities of any legal form and individuals registered as individual entrepreneurs in accordance with the procedure established by law, for whom employers pay a monthly fee for deferment of conscription in the amount of one minimum wage, shall be entitled to a deferment fee. The absence of such payment by the 25th day of the current month is a ground for not granting the deferment to a person liable for military service.

It is also proposed that no more than 50 persons liable for military service may be trained at one training center at a time. The training period is six months. The mobilization of persons liable for military service who are trained at the center is prohibited.

The draft law No. 10378-3 proposes to keep the age limit for conscription at 27 years.

It is also proposed to demobilize (at their own request) servicemen who have served at least 24 months during martial law, including 8 months in the combat zone. 

Addendum

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Social Policy and Protection of Veterans' Rights recommended that the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence finalize the government's draft law on mobilization.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy found corruption risks in the draft law on mobilization submitted by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Anna Murashko

Politics

