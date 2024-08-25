First inclusive town for veterans built in Kyiv region: how many military have already received keys

The first inclusive town for veterans has been built in the Kyiv region. Today, the keys to their new homes were handed over to 45 soldiers who sustained significant physical injuries during the fighting. The head of the Kyiv RMA Ruslan Kravchenko wrote about this on his Facebook page, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv RMA.

"The task of the President of Ukraine is clear for everyone - to support veterans at all levels. With concrete actions. And I am grateful to the patrons who are involved in this. The Andriy Zasukha Charitable Foundation and Kolos Kovalivka FC helped to implement this unique project. After our conversation, it took Andriy Zasukha 15 minutes to make a decision and start building. Everything was realized in 9 months. Not a single penny of the regional or state budget was used," said Ruslan Kravchenko.

In total, the complex currently has 59 houses, each of which is 75-80 square meters. The housing and land, which is 4-5 hectares, will become the property of our defenders and their families. Philanthropists will also help to renovate the houses, install kitchen furniture and equip bathrooms. Everything will be done with the veterans' needs in mind and for their comfort.

The houses have spacious terraces, water, electricity, gas, and sewerage. The sidewalks and driveways are arranged in such a way that its residents can easily move around the town.

There is a recreation area, a park, sports and children's playgrounds, barbecue areas, a post office, and a shelter is being completed. An outpatient clinic and a shop will be built.

By the way, the producers of building materials in the Kyiv region offered maximum discounts, which allowed them to build even more housing - they gave away the materials at cost.

"Defenders from different military units, as well as families of the fallen, will live here. For its part, the CRMA focused on the brigades under its care: 72nd Air Assault Brigade, 114th TRO, 3rd Assault Brigade, and GUR. All candidates for accommodation in the town were nominated by the command of the military units. The criteria are as follows: these are fighters who were wounded and can no longer serve, have a family and do not have their own housing," added the head of the CRMA.

Ruslan Kravchenko said that CRMA will take care of enrolling the children in the nearest kindergartens and schools. They will be transported there by a special bus, which was also purchased by philanthropists.

"We will also help with employment and professional retraining. Those who have returned from the frontline and have been seriously injured have to start their lives from scratch. And we have to go through this period of adaptation together with those who protect us. It is not easy. It is extremely painful. But Ukrainian veterans will not be alone with their problems. There should be such towns in every community of Kyiv region, in every district of Kyiv region, in every region. So I am working on finding benefactors and expanding such projects," he emphasized.