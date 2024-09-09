ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117058 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119495 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194735 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151607 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151789 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142502 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196493 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112377 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185420 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105050 views

Popular news
UNN Lite
Fires destroyed 341 hectares of forest in Ukraine in a week: the worst situation in Kirovohrad region

Fires destroyed 341 hectares of forest in Ukraine in a week: the worst situation in Kirovohrad region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16674 views

More than 150 fires broke out in the forests of Ukraine over an area of 341 hectares due to shelling and downed missiles. The worst situation is in Kirovohrad region, where 115 hectares of forest burned as a result of missile warheads detonating.

Over the past week, more than one and a half hundred fires have occurred in the forests of Ukraine , covering an area of 341 hectares. The fires were mainly caused by massive shelling, downed missiles and drones. This was stated by the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine", UNN reports.

Details

The worst situation is in Kirovohrad region. The detonation of rocket warheads burned 115 hectares of forest. During the week, 54.9 hectares of fires were extinguished in Kharkiv region. Almost 50 hectares of fires were extinguished in the frontline Sumy region. Dozens of fires in the Kyiv region due to attacks on the capital of the "Shahed". The fire was extinguished on the territory of 24.6 hectares

- the company summarized. 

Experts warn that there has been no rain for many weeks in most regions of the country, so the fire spreads instantly.

We are using all available means to stabilize the situation so that the 2020 disaster does not happen again! Work is becoming more difficult - the fire is spreading from the frontline forestry enterprises of the State Forestry Agency and the territories of the nature reserve fund

- reads the statement of the Forests of Ukraine.

Addendum

At the same time, experts emphasize that fires are often caused by the human factor .

We ask everyone not to visit the forests during this period! We call on local authorities to renew the total ban on visiting forests across the country. This will reduce the burden on our response forces, which are eliminating the consequences of enemy attacks

- said the State Enterprise “Forests of Ukraine.” 

Peat and the exclusion zone are burning: the State Emergency Service told about the scale of fires in Kyiv region04.09.24, 13:15 • 12450 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar

