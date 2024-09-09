Fires destroyed 341 hectares of forest in Ukraine in a week: the worst situation in Kirovohrad region

Over the past week, more than one and a half hundred fires have occurred in the forests of Ukraine , covering an area of 341 hectares. The fires were mainly caused by massive shelling, downed missiles and drones. This was stated by the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine", UNN reports.

Details

The worst situation is in Kirovohrad region. The detonation of rocket warheads burned 115 hectares of forest. During the week, 54.9 hectares of fires were extinguished in Kharkiv region. Almost 50 hectares of fires were extinguished in the frontline Sumy region. Dozens of fires in the Kyiv region due to attacks on the capital of the "Shahed". The fire was extinguished on the territory of 24.6 hectares - the company summarized.

Experts warn that there has been no rain for many weeks in most regions of the country, so the fire spreads instantly.

We are using all available means to stabilize the situation so that the 2020 disaster does not happen again! Work is becoming more difficult - the fire is spreading from the frontline forestry enterprises of the State Forestry Agency and the territories of the nature reserve fund - reads the statement of the Forests of Ukraine.

Addendum

At the same time, experts emphasize that fires are often caused by the human factor .

We ask everyone not to visit the forests during this period! We call on local authorities to renew the total ban on visiting forests across the country. This will reduce the burden on our response forces, which are eliminating the consequences of enemy attacks - said the State Enterprise “Forests of Ukraine.”

