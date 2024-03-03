$41.340.03
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Firefight continues between FSB and armed group in Ingushetia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36962 views

A firefight between Russian security forces and an armed group has been going on for several hours in the city of Karabulak, Ingushetia, since 7 p.m.

Firefight continues between FSB and armed group in Ingushetia

In the Russian Federation, in the city of Karabulak (Ingushetia), there have been shootings between the FSB and an armed group of people all evening. The battle began at 7:00 pm and has been going on for several hours. This is reported by Russian media, UNN reports

Details [1

It is known that a counterterrorist operation has been introduced in part of the city. Eyewitnesses report loud machine gun fire within the city, as well as an explosion and large-caliber work.

The head of Ingushetia, Mahmud-Ali Kalimatov, urged residents of the region to remain calm and trust only official information.  

It is reported that local residents have been evacuated in the area of the counterterrorist operation. The situation is controlled by the operational headquarters of the NAC. According to REN TV's law enforcement sources, six militants, two of whom are on the international wanted list, took part in the shootout.

Parliament supports restoration of territorial integrity of Ingushetia23.02.24, 12:57 • 27350 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
