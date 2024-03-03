Firefight continues between FSB and armed group in Ingushetia

In the Russian Federation, in the city of Karabulak (Ingushetia), there have been shootings between the FSB and an armed group of people all evening. The battle began at 7:00 pm and has been going on for several hours. This is reported by Russian media, UNN reports .

Details [1

It is known that a counterterrorist operation has been introduced in part of the city. Eyewitnesses report loud machine gun fire within the city, as well as an explosion and large-caliber work.

The head of Ingushetia, Mahmud-Ali Kalimatov, urged residents of the region to remain calm and trust only official information.

It is reported that local residents have been evacuated in the area of the counterterrorist operation. The situation is controlled by the operational headquarters of the NAC. According to REN TV's law enforcement sources, six militants, two of whom are on the international wanted list, took part in the shootout.

Parliament supports restoration of territorial integrity of Ingushetia