Fire in the Cosmopolitan shopping center in Kyiv: people evacuated
Kyiv • UNN
A fire in Kyiv's Cosmopolite shopping center has led to evacuations; it started on the 4th floor and is currently being extinguished.
People have been evacuated from the Cosmopolitan shopping center in Kyiv, where a fire broke out. This was reported to the journalist of UNN by the State Emergency Service in Kyiv.
There is a fire, preliminary on the fourth floor. Specialists are working now, evacuating people. Now they are trying to localize the fire that is still there,
Details
The SES also noted that detailed information will be available later.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that a fire occurred in the Cosmopolitan shopping center in Kyiv. Preliminarily, on the 4th floor, in the children's room.
