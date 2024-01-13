Fire in the Cosmopolitan shopping center in Kyiv: people evacuated

People have been evacuated from the Cosmopolitan shopping center in Kyiv, where a fire broke out. This was reported to the journalist of UNN by the State Emergency Service in Kyiv.

There is a fire, preliminary on the fourth floor. Specialists are working now, evacuating people. Now they are trying to localize the fire that is still there, - said the SES.

Details

The SES also noted that detailed information will be available later.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that a fire occurred in the Cosmopolitan shopping center in Kyiv. Preliminarily, on the 4th floor, in the children's room.

