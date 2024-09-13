Fire at Ivano-Frankivsk region enterprise extinguished after Russian attack, no casualties - SES

Rescuers have extinguished a fire at an industrial enterprise in Ivano-Frankivsk region that started as a result of an enemy attack, with no civilian casualties, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

It is noted that several hundred rescuers and dozens of special vehicles, as well as 3 fire trains and a Mobile Control Center were involved in the liquidation.

