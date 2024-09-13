Fire at Ivano-Frankivsk region enterprise extinguished after Russian attack, no casualties - SES
Kyiv • UNN
Rescuers have extinguished a fire at an industrial facility in Ivano-Frankivsk region that started as a result of an enemy attack. Hundreds of rescuers, dozens of special vehicles and fire trains were involved. There were no civilian casualties.
Rescuers have extinguished a fire at an industrial enterprise in Ivano-Frankivsk region that started as a result of an enemy attack, with no civilian casualties, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.
Ivano-Frankivsk region: rescuers extinguished a fire at an industrial enterprise that started as a result of an enemy attack. As of 14:00, there are no casualties or injuries among the civilian population
It is noted that several hundred rescuers and dozens of special vehicles, as well as 3 fire trains and a Mobile Control Center were involved in the liquidation.
UAV attack damages industrial infrastructure facility in Ivano-Frankivsk region, no power outages planned today13.09.24, 10:21 • 26013 views