UAV attack damages industrial infrastructure facility in Ivano-Frankivsk region, no power outages planned today

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
UAV attack damages industrial infrastructure facility in Ivano-Frankivsk region, no power outages planned today

UAV attack damages industrial infrastructure facility in Ivano-Frankivsk region, no power outages planned today

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26014 views

An industrial infrastructure facility was damaged in Ivano-Frankivsk region due to a UAV attack. The Ministry of Energy reports that no blackouts are planned in Ukraine today, but urges people to conserve electricity.

Over the past day, civilian energy infrastructure in six regions of Ukraine came under hostile fire. In particular, an industrial infrastructure facility in Ivano-Frankivsk region was damaged as a result of an attack by enemy UAVs. Today, September 13, no power outages are planned in Ukraine. This was reported on Friday by the Ministry of Energy, UNN reports

Generation and consumption

"No power outages are planned for today. For any changes to the power supply, please visit the official resources of your regional power distribution companies," the Ministry of Energy said in a statement. 

The agency also said that over the past day, the Ukrainian power system received emergency assistance from Slovakia and Poland. Therefore,  they urged Ukrainians to continue to consume electricity economically and responsibly, especially during peak hours - from 7:00 to 10:00 and from 18:00 to 22:00. 

Consequences of the Russian shelling

Over the past 24 hours, civilian energy infrastructure in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Odesa, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions reportedly came under hostile fire.

In Donetsk region, overhead lines were disconnected during an air raid, which resulted in a power outage at several substations, household consumers, and mines. At the time of the incident, a total of 277 workers were in the mines, all of whom were brought to the surface. The power supply has been restored.

In Zaporizhzhya region an overhead line was damaged as a result of hostilities. Consumers were not cut off from power.

In Odesa region, an overhead power line was disconnected due to hostilities, and household consumers lost power.

In Ivano-Frankivsk region , a UAV attack damaged an industrial infrastructure facility, disrupted an overhead line while extinguishing the fire, and cut off power to household consumers. The power supply has been restored.

Russian Federation attacked Ivano-Frankivsk region at night: no casualties, consequences are being eliminated - RMA13.09.24, 09:55 • 25756 views

Weather conditions 

As a result of the storm front, 14 settlements in Zhytomyr region, 11 settlements in Kirovohrad region, 8 settlements in Kyiv region and 3 settlements in Chernihiv region lost power.

Networks status 

Cherkasy region: due to technological disruptions, substations and household consumers lost power. The power supply was restored according to the backup scheme.

Dnipropetrovska oblast: a substation, household consumers and local industry lost power for technological reasons. The power supply was restored according to the backup scheme.

In total, 562 settlements remain without power supply as of this morning due to the hostilities and technical violations.

Import and export

There is no electricity export and no plans to export electricity.

For the current day, imports from Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, and Moldova are forecast to reach a maximum capacity of 1485 MW in certain hours.

Russian troops strike 140 times in Sumy region in 24 hours, one killed - police13.09.24, 10:16 • 23462 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar

Contact us about advertising