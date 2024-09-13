UAV attack damages industrial infrastructure facility in Ivano-Frankivsk region, no power outages planned today

Over the past day, civilian energy infrastructure in six regions of Ukraine came under hostile fire. In particular, an industrial infrastructure facility in Ivano-Frankivsk region was damaged as a result of an attack by enemy UAVs. Today, September 13, no power outages are planned in Ukraine. This was reported on Friday by the Ministry of Energy, UNN reports .

Generation and consumption

"No power outages are planned for today. For any changes to the power supply, please visit the official resources of your regional power distribution companies," the Ministry of Energy said in a statement.

The agency also said that over the past day, the Ukrainian power system received emergency assistance from Slovakia and Poland. Therefore, they urged Ukrainians to continue to consume electricity economically and responsibly, especially during peak hours - from 7:00 to 10:00 and from 18:00 to 22:00.

Consequences of the Russian shelling

Over the past 24 hours, civilian energy infrastructure in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Odesa, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions reportedly came under hostile fire.

In Donetsk region, overhead lines were disconnected during an air raid, which resulted in a power outage at several substations, household consumers, and mines. At the time of the incident, a total of 277 workers were in the mines, all of whom were brought to the surface. The power supply has been restored.

In Zaporizhzhya region an overhead line was damaged as a result of hostilities. Consumers were not cut off from power.

In Odesa region, an overhead power line was disconnected due to hostilities, and household consumers lost power.

In Ivano-Frankivsk region , a UAV attack damaged an industrial infrastructure facility, disrupted an overhead line while extinguishing the fire, and cut off power to household consumers. The power supply has been restored.

Weather conditions

As a result of the storm front, 14 settlements in Zhytomyr region, 11 settlements in Kirovohrad region, 8 settlements in Kyiv region and 3 settlements in Chernihiv region lost power.

Networks status

Cherkasy region: due to technological disruptions, substations and household consumers lost power. The power supply was restored according to the backup scheme.

Dnipropetrovska oblast: a substation, household consumers and local industry lost power for technological reasons. The power supply was restored according to the backup scheme.

In total, 562 settlements remain without power supply as of this morning due to the hostilities and technical violations.

Import and export

There is no electricity export and no plans to export electricity.

For the current day, imports from Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, and Moldova are forecast to reach a maximum capacity of 1485 MW in certain hours.

