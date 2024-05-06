Fire at a paint and varnish factory in Kropyvnytskyi: air quality monitoring is underway

In Kropyvnytskyi, rescuers are currently working to eliminate a fire at a paint and varnish company that started as a result of a container with liquids, and experts have already begun to study air quality, the State Emergency Service and the head of the Kirovohrad RMA, Andriy Raykovych, said on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

In Kropyvnytskyi, rescuers are extinguishing a fire at a paint and varnish production facility.

Specialists of the Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention have already begun to study air quality. - Raikovich wrote on Telegram.

"A container with liquids caught fire on the territory of the company's tank farm," the SES reported.

The hangar fire was reportedly localized at 14:15.

