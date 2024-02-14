Fedorov: russians kidnap locals in occupied territories and "beat" confessions of terrorism out of them

In the occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region, russian security forces are abducting people in the middle of the street and forcing them to sign a confession of extremism. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports .

Residents of Berdiansk and Melitopol recently witnessed the abduction of men by armed occupiers. A Melitopol resident was taken away when he went out to throw away the garbage - Fedorov said.

According to him, in early 2024, the russians added seven residents of Zaporizhzhia region to the list of "terrorists and extremists.

In the TOT, russians confiscate property of Ukrainians who failed to return home - Fedorov

All these men were kidnapped, confessed under torture, and are now being tried in Russia for "international terrorism" - said the head of the OBA.

Fedorov also noted that dozens of people from the temporarily occupied territories have been held captive by Russians for years. The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration emphasized that Russians are holding men and women of all ages and occupations.

Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said that Russian occupation forces in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine mock local residents for speaking Ukrainian