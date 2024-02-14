Fedorov: russians kidnap locals in occupied territories and "beat" confessions of terrorism out of them

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 54725 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 115074 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 120641 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 162843 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164320 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 265858 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176514 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166767 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148572 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236353 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 77833 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 55624 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 91317 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 51933 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 32160 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 265858 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236353 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 221843 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247300 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233590 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 115074 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 97946 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100172 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116737 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117421 views
Actual
Fedorov: russians kidnap locals in occupied territories and "beat" confessions of terrorism out of them

Fedorov: russians kidnap locals in occupied territories and "beat" confessions of terrorism out of them

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26958 views

russian troops in the occupied Zaporizhzhia region kidnap local residents on the streets and torture them into false confessions of extremism.

In the occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region, russian security forces are abducting people in the middle of the street and forcing them to sign a confession of extremism. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports

Details 

Residents of Berdiansk and Melitopol recently witnessed the abduction of men by armed occupiers. A Melitopol resident was taken away when he went out to throw away the garbage

- Fedorov said. 

According to him,  in early 2024, the russians added seven residents of Zaporizhzhia region to the list of "terrorists and extremists.

In the TOT, russians confiscate property of Ukrainians who failed to return home - Fedorov29.01.24, 12:44 • 23729 views

All these men were kidnapped, confessed under torture, and are now being tried in Russia for "international terrorism" 

- said the head of the OBA.

Addendum

Fedorov also noted that dozens of people from the temporarily occupied territories have been held captive by Russians for years. The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration emphasized that Russians are holding men and women of all ages and occupations. 

Recall

Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said that Russian occupation forces in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine mock local residents for speaking Ukrainian

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War

