Fedorov on the construction of underground schools in Zaporizhzhia: there are facilities that are about 40% ready

Eight underground schools are being built in Zaporizhzhia region. There are the first facilities that are at the highest stage of readiness - about 40%. This was announced by the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Starting yesterday, approximately 35,000 students in Zaporizhzhia Oblast will have access to offline education. This does not mean that they will be able to go to school every day, it means that some classes will attend for the first two weeks, other classes for the second two weeks, because there are not enough shelters for everyone. That's why we are currently building eight underground schools so that our children have access to offline education in better conditions, - Fedorov said.

When asked at what stage and when to expect the first commissioned facilities, Mr. Fedorov replied: "There are the first schools that are at the highest stage of readiness today, which is about 40% ready. In one of the 88 schools, the last concrete slab will be poured today, which is already the top floor slab, and we hope that by the end of October our children will be able to attend this school and get a full education. One thousand children will be able to study in two shifts. As for the other seven schools, we will do everything possible to ensure that children can come, attend and receive education in these schools by the end of the year.

Fedorov previously reported that a program to build underground schools is being implemented in region . By the end of the year, they plan to equip eight more institutions in shelters. This will allow more than 6,000 students to study offline.

Addendum

Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov reportedthat Ukraine is implementing the School Offline strategy to ensure the safe return of 300,000 students to full-time education. The plan includes adaptation for different categories of students, construction of shelters, and preservation of teachers' jobs.

