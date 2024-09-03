ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121503 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124653 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 203511 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156335 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154311 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143580 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200827 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112505 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189240 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105153 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 57823 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 68725 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 40923 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 98518 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 77442 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 203511 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200827 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 189240 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215859 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203793 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 987 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 26815 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 151005 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150199 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154224 views
Fedorov on the construction of underground schools in Zaporizhzhia: there are facilities that are about 40% ready

Fedorov on the construction of underground schools in Zaporizhzhia: there are facilities that are about 40% ready

 • 18681 views

Eight underground schools are being built in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the first of which is 40% complete. By the end of the year, they plan to open a school for 1,000 students, which will allow 6,000 children to study offline.

Eight underground schools are being built in Zaporizhzhia region. There are the first facilities that are at the highest stage of readiness - about 40%. This was announced by the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Starting yesterday, approximately 35,000 students in Zaporizhzhia Oblast will have access to offline education. This does not mean that they will be able to go to school every day, it means that some classes will attend for the first two weeks, other classes for the second two weeks, because there are not enough shelters for everyone. That's why we are currently building eight underground schools so that our children have access to offline education in better conditions,

- Fedorov said.

When asked at what stage and when to expect the first commissioned facilities, Mr. Fedorov replied: "There are the first schools that are at the highest stage of readiness today, which is about 40% ready. In one of the 88 schools, the last concrete slab will be poured today, which is already the top floor slab, and we hope that by the end of October our children will be able to attend this school and get a full education. One thousand children will be able to study in two shifts. As for the other seven schools, we will do everything possible to ensure that children can come, attend and receive education in these schools by the end of the year.

Fedorov previously reported that a program to build underground schools is being implemented in region . By the end of the year, they plan to equip eight more institutions in shelters. This will allow more than 6,000 students to study offline.

Offline learning in Kharkiv region is possible only in metro schools02.09.24, 12:35 • 26124 views

Addendum

Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov reportedthat Ukraine is implementing the School Offline strategy to ensure the safe return of 300,000 students to full-time education. The plan includes adaptation for different categories of students, construction of shelters, and preservation of teachers' jobs.

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar

