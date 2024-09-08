The famous KVN host Alexander Maslyakov has died in Russia, preliminarily of cancer, UNN reports with reference to the official KVN page.

"It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of Alexander Vasilyevich Maslyakov on September 8, 2024.

... Since 1964, he has hosted the KVN program," the statement said.

Add

The KVN official website also states that Maslyakov "received many awards, was a full cavalier of the Order of Merit for the Motherland and the founder of the AMiK creative association."

According to Russian Telegram channels, Maslyakov probably died of cancer.

We will remind

Maslyakov supported the Russian government, as well as Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Pro-Russian TV hosts of "KVK" Maslyakov and son have not yet been sanctioned: NSDC reaction