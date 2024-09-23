Fake British news sites spread lies about companies operating in Ukraine - The Guradian

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Fake British news sites spread lies about companies operating in Ukraine - The Guradian

Fake British news sites spread lies about companies operating in Ukraine - The Guradian

Kyiv  •  UNN

 66864 views

Fake news sites registered in the United Kingdom have been found to be spreading disinformation about Western companies in Ukraine. Parliamentarians call for a change in the law to force such sites to disclose information about their owners.

Fake news websites registered in the United Kingdom that look like reliable British media outlets are allegedly spreading disinformation about Western companies operating in Ukraine. This is reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

Details

The article says that the alleged Russian propaganda operation has prompted calls from parliamentarians to change the law to force news websites registered in the UK to disclose their ownership, as is required in the EU.

Although the websites - londoninsider.co.uk and talk-finance.co.uk - are English-language and registered in the UK, their materials were picked up and distributed in Ukraine, where there is a high level of trust in the British media.

It is noted that the use of the sites was noticed by the American firm Sarn, which operates in Ukraine in the energy and military equipment sectors. Sarn says that articles on the two websites falsely accused the firm of arms trafficking, judicial fraud and embezzlement.

The United States imposed sanctions against Russians who created fake websites of government organizations and influential media to spread Russian propaganda20.03.24, 20:29 • 105362 views

The content appears to have been created by artificial intelligence, and an analysis by a linguist hired by Sarn showed that the original text was created by a native Russian speaker.

The author of the stories was identified as a real British journalist, but he said in a written statement that he knew nothing about the story he allegedly wrote for londoninsider.co.uk.

It is extremely worrisome that the Russian propaganda machine is using London's reputation as a media and financial center to harm Western companies operating in Ukraine,

- said one of the Liberal Democrats, lawmaker Lord Wallace.

He added that information on media ownership, which would allow the public to know who controls the media, is more important than ever before, and said that all media outlets, regardless of their size, should publish information on their owners in a national database.

This important step to protect the media from political or economic interference was introduced in the European Union in March, and it is time to introduce it here,

- Wallace said.

Armen Agas, deputy chairman of Sarnia, said the company categorically rejects “baseless and completely fake news” that he says is being “spread” on websites under the headline: “Guns, money and Sarn: How a Czech-American group robbed Ukraine.

“We believe we were targeted because of our work on economic development in Ukraine during the conflict,” they added.

Sarn said that he had engaged cybersecurity experts and lawyers, and that one of the sites, talk-finance.co.uk, had demanded money in response to a legal letter. The other site continues to publish the article.

A request for comment was sent to the Guardian talk-finance.co.uk, via Hotmail. A quick response came back from an unnamed person who said he was willing to meet in the “tent city” Calais, the name given to the area where asylum seekers and immigrants who plan to cross the channel to the UK live.

A request for comment was also sent to the email address on the website londoninsider.co.uk, where the site is described as “a leading digital magazine covering the latest news in politics, business, sport and showbiz”.

There was a response from an individual named Thomas Hanwell, who said the site publishes “fact-based news” and suggested that Sarn was trying to intimidate him. They insisted that they had published many other stories that were “not positive” for the Russian government.

But they refused to say who owns the site and in a follow-up email described it as a “private enterprise” that operates on advertising revenue. They refused to speak over the phone or via Zoom.

The cases of fake news websites in the UK come amid an explosion of Russian online disinformation campaigns before and after its invasion of Ukraine.

NewsGuard, a company that seeks to counter disinformation by studying and evaluating news websites, found that false narratives about Ukraine and its allies were spreading online even before the February 2022 invasion,

- the article says.

The company said it debunked more than 250 false narratives related to the Russia-Ukraine war and identified 627 sites that spread these myths. False narratives ranged from propaganda claims that reports of massacres by Russian troops in places like Bucha were “staged” to claims that Nazi ideology guides Ukraine's political leadership.

Meta bans RT and other Russian state media from its platforms17.09.24, 06:05 • 33809 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
hardianThe Guardian
european-unionEuropean Union
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
ukraineUkraine

