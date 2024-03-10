Explosions occurred near st. petersburg airport and an industrial building is on fire

An industrial building near the airport is on fire in the southwest of st. petersburg. UNN reports this with reference to russian public media.

Details

According to preliminary data, a building located at 4 volkhonskoye shosse is on fire. It is located on the territory of the gorelovo production zone in the leningrad region. It is also reported that explosions were heard during the fire.

