Explosions occurred in the Voronezh region of russia: local authorities warned of a UAV threat

Several explosions were heard in the Russian city of Voronezh. Local authorities warned of a threat of a UAV attack. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

According to the Telegram channel ASTRA, residents of Voronezh reported explosions. Meanwhile, the local governor warned that the region is under threat of drone attacks.

According to him, the air defense forces are in combat readiness.

Last week, footage of a fire in the Voronezh region after a drone attack appeared online. Then the governor of the region said that 4 UAVs had been destroyed over the region.

