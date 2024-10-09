Explosions rang out in Odesa - mayor
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions were heard in the city of Odesa, as reported by Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov. The air force warned of a ballistic missile threat from the south, and an air alert was declared in several regions.
Explosions have occurred in Odesa. This was reported by the mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov, UNN reports.
"Explosions are heard in the city!" - Turkhanov said.
Earlier, the Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks from the south. Air alert was declared in a number of regions.
Later, there were reports of a high-speed target on Odesa. City and regional authorities urged Odesa residents to take cover.