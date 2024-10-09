Explosions rang out in Odesa - mayor

Explosions have occurred in Odesa. This was reported by the mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov, UNN reports.

"Explosions are heard in the city!" - Turkhanov said.

Earlier, the Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks from the south. Air alert was declared in a number of regions.

Later, there were reports of a high-speed target on Odesa. City and regional authorities urged Odesa residents to take cover.