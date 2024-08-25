Explosions in Sumy region: occupants carried out an air strike, there are dead and wounded - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
Russian forces conducted an air strike on the private sector of the Sumy community on August 25. According to preliminary reports, there are dead and wounded among the civilians, and rescue services are working at the scene.
The Russian army carried out an air strike on the private sector of the Sumy community, causing deaths and injuries among civilians, UNN reports with reference to the Sumy RMA.
"Tonight, on August 25, the enemy carried out an air strike on the private sector of the Sumy community. According to preliminary information, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population," the statement said.
According to RMA, all the necessary services are working at the site. The victims are being provided with medical assistance.
