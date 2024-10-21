Explosion occurs in Kyiv after warning of enemy UAVs
Kyiv • UNN
Another explosion has occurred in the capital of Ukraine. Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of the threat of enemy drones moving in the direction of Kyiv.
Another explosion has occurred in Kyiv. This is reported by Suspilne correspondents, UNN reports.
Recall
Ukrainian Air Force warns of enemy UAV strikes in the direction of the capital
Air defense forces are working in Kyiv, residents are asked to stay in shelters19.10.24, 23:50 • 30478 views