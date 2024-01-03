Explosion in the basement of a multi-storey building in Chernihiv: one person killed

An explosion occurred in the basement of a high-rise building in Chernihiv. According to the police, a man was killed in the explosion, UNN informs.

Details

Today, at about 1 p.m., police received a report that an explosion had occurred in the basement of a high-rise building in Chernihiv. A man was killed as a result of an explosion of an unknown object. The police identified the victim as a local resident born in 1963.

Currently, investigative teams, explosives experts, dog handlers and the regional police forensic laboratory are working at the scene.

The police are investigating the circumstances of the tragic incident.